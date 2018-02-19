What do you think are policing priorities in North Cowichan/Duncan?

The North Cowichan Duncan RCMP and the Cowichan Community Policing Advisory Society want to hear from the community. (Citizen file)

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and the Cowichan Community Policing Advisory Society want to hear from citizens.

Two open houses have been scheduled to gather the public input necessary for the Mounties to review their policing priorities and services.

“These two meetings are open to the public and attendees will be asked to participate in conversations about policing priorities in the Cowichan Valley, and develop possible solutions and initiatives to help with identified issues,” said North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Swain.

The first meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at the Chemainus Legion. It’s expected to last for two hours.

The second meeting runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 1 in the Mesachie Room at the Island Savings Centre.

The doors open at 6 p.m. for both events.

Detachment commander Insp. Chris Bear, other members of the detachment’s management team, and directors of the Community Policing Advisory Society will all be present.

“This is an opportunity for community members to have a voice in regards to policing in the Valley,” Swain’s press release said. “Not only will attendees be able to give input on what policing priorities should be, but also how to work towards solving the issues together.”