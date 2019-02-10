A new webiste in the Cowicyan Valley provides vital information for drug users to stay safe, including having a supply of naloxone (pictured) on hand. (File photo)

Website established to help home drug users stay safe in Cowichan

Site comes with up-to-date drug warnings and advice

With statistics indicating that approximately 60 per cent of overdoses among illicit drug users occur at home, a local initiative has begun to provide safety information to the community.

A website, which can be found at www.cvdopealerts.ca, has been created where people at home can log on regularly to see what is happening in terms of the safety of the local drug supply.

The website provides up-to-date “dope alerts” advising drug users about the quality of the drugs on the streets based on reports from other drug users and from other sources, and what to do if drugs are taken that can cause an overdose.

The website also has updates from Victoria’s bi-weekly dope guide, as well as information from Duncan’s Overdose Prevention Site on several issues, including local trends and overdose information.

RELATED STORY: ANOTHER YEAR ADDED TO DUNCAN’S OVERDOSE PREVENTION SITE

The site also has a form for people to submit their own information about overdoses if they wish to warn others within the community.

The website, which went into operation last week, was started by the local Community Action Team, which includes key community stakeholders, with funding from the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions.

After a public health emergency was declared due to the ongoing opioid crisis in 2016, Community Action Teams were established by the ministry in areas of the province most-hard hit by the crisis to try to help deal with related problems and find solutions.

RELATED STORY: B.C.’S OVERDOSE PREVENTION STRATEGY SETS BLUEPRINT FOR REST OF WORLD

Stacey Middlemiss, a coordinator with the local Community Action Team, said the main reason that 60 per cent of overdoses occur at home is that most of the users don’t want many others to know about their drug habits due to the social stigma that is attached.

“The website idea was developed as a means to reach out to those doing drugs at home and don’t usually use the services in the community that are available to them,” Middlemiss said.

“We had looked at many ways to connect with people who do their drugs at home, including developing an app that they could log on to before they use, and if they don’t push a button after they use, it would trigger an emergency response. But it was determined that the app would be too expensive to set up.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
$5M winning lotto ticket bought in Port Alberni
Next story
Shorter detour for Highway 97 commuters in the Okanagan

Just Posted

More snow on the way for B.C.’s south coast

Up to 10 centimetres are expected on Vancouver Island

Website established to help home drug users stay safe in Cowichan

Site comes with up-to-date drug warnings and advice

LEXI BAINAS COLUMN: VIDEO: This week we feature the joy of creativity in many forms

From singing to filming, from artwork to artisanship: it’s Cowichan to a T

Drivesmart column: The lowly licence plate has one job

It is not logical or legal to make that difficult.

Work begins on water main on Genoa Bay Road

Project exepcted to take three months

Blasting continues on Hwy. 97 rockslide closure in the Okanagan

Still no date on when main Okanagan transportation link will reopen

Shorter detour for Highway 97 commuters in the Okanagan

Callan Road detour along Highway 97 opening Monday morning

Warren takes on Trump, says he may not be ‘free’ in 2020

Warren has largely avoided talking about Trump since she began testing the waters for a campaign

‘Strategic messaging’: Russian fighters in Arctic spark debate on Canada’s place

Old Cold-War-era air bases have been rejuvenated

Companies make room for the office power nap, recognizing need for rest

Employers begin to realize millennials want a more healthy workplace

Roe herring fishery approved despite opposition

Conservancy Hornby Island has received over 46,000 signatures on an online petition to close the fishery

$5M winning lotto ticket bought in Port Alberni

With much of the province blanketed in snow and feeling icy cold… Continue reading

B.C. VIEWS: Time to listen to the doctors and legalize opioid drugs

Answer is the same as marijuana, get the criminal gangs out

Cannabis co-ops seek to bring small producers, processors into legal market

As of Jan. 31, Health Canada said it had received 83 micro-cultivation licence applications

Most Read