All Valley water systems now under Stage 3 watering restrictions. (File photo)

Water restrictions in the Valley increased to Stage 3

Hot and dry conditions has impacted local water supplies

Continuing hot and dry weather has led all water systems in the Cowichan Valley to increase their water restrictions to Stage 3 until further notice.

Some parts of the Valley, including Chemainus, are already operating under Stage 3 water restrictions and will continue to do so.

RELATED STORY: COWICHAN VALLEY NOW UNDER LEVEL 4 DROUGHT CONDITIONS

Under Stage 3 conditions, lawn sprinkling is not permitted, nor is the general washing of vehicles and boats, the filling of pools and hot tubs, and the washing of driveways, houses and sidewalks.

However, pools may be topped up to account for evaporation loss to avoid damage to pumps, and water may be used for the preparation of applying paints, preservatives and for pouring concrete.

Trees, shrubs and gardens can be hand-watered with a spring-loaded nozzle or a watering bucket for a maximum of two hours a day, either from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., or 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Trees, shrubs and gardens using micro or drip irrigation can be watered anytime for a maximum of four hours a day.

Exceptions from water restrictions include nurseries, tree and turf farms, school and municipal playing fields, sprinkling permit holders, car dealerships and other commercial enterprises which require water to facilitate normal business activities, unless ordered otherwise by the local government.

Go to www.cvrd.bc.ca/drought to check on the most up-to-date information on watering restrictions for all water systems in the Cowichan Valley.

Previous story
Maxime Bernier tears strip off Conservatives, Scheer as he quits federal party
Next story
Prime Minister visits wildfire crews as hundreds of blazes burn in B.C.

Just Posted

Water restrictions in the Valley increased to Stage 3

Hot and dry conditions has impacted local water supplies

Closson Classic fastball tournament this weekend

Tourney runs Friday to Sunday at Waldon Park

Time to register for Lake to Lake Walk from Shawnigan to Cowichan

It’s 42.2 km of Cowichan colour and beauty, and you can raise money for charity, too

LAKE COWICHAN FLASHBACK: Plane crash, huge arena referendum, and politics: this week in our history

A story from 1978 tells about quick action by locals to save a downed plane’s pilot and passenger

Mary Lowther column: A bit at a time the key for gardening

Nobody in his right mind wants to work in this heat of the day if he isn’t getting paid.

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

Cattle prod use at B.C. bullriding event refuted by rodeo rep

Rodeo contractors and handlers take pride in care and welfare of the animals, CRA says

Civil liberties group upset with B.C. city’s shopping cart ban proposal

Provincial body fires off letter to Vernon council

‘I was ready to puke’: Mom of missing B.C. teen targeted with prank call

Phyllis Fleury has been looking for her son, Colten, since he was last seen in Prince George in May

Maxime Bernier tears strip off Conservatives, Scheer as he quits federal party

He called the party too ‘intellectually and morally corrupt to be reformed’

Payroll, speculation tax top municipal agenda for B.C.

Property tax hikes loom as local politicians seek re-election

Government to take ‘entirely different approach’ to replace Phoenix pay system

The last federal budget included $16 million to search for an alternative to Phoenix

Handgun ban issue fires up candidates in B.C. city

Opinions vary on whether prohibiting handguns would stop gunplay in Surrey

UBC professor creates ancient language for Hollywood blockbuster

The film Alpha is set 20,000 years ago

Most Read