Stage 1 watering restrictions have been imposed for the majority of water users in the Cowichan Valley. (Black Press file)

Water restrictions begin for Cowichan Valley

Stage 1 restrictions limit sprinkling times to either 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

With water conservation a top priority for local governments within the Cowichan Valley Regional District, annual Stage 1 water restrictions have taken effect as of May 1 and will continue until Oct. 31.

The restrictions apply to those living in the Municipality of North Cowichan, Ladysmith, Duncan, Lake Cowichan, and those on Cowichan Tribes land. The restrictions also apply to users of the CVRD’s 19 water systems as well as to those in the Cowichan Bay Waterworks, Diamond Improvement and Mill Bay Waterworks Districts.

Users of other water systems are encouraged to follow regional restrictions.

Stage 1 restrictions limit sprinkling times to either 7-9 a.m. or 7-9 p.m. on even numbered days for homes with even numbered addresses and odd numbered days for odd numbered homes.

The filling of pools, hot tubs and the washing of vehicles, boats, homes, sidewalks and driveways is still permitted at any time.

Micro/drip irrigation is permitted to a maximum of four hours a day.

Should the drought level increase and local governments see fit to increase conservation measures, Stage 2 and Stage 3 restrictions further limiting use will be announced.

For more information visit www.cvrdnewnormalcowichan.ca the CVRD’s water conservation and drought level update page.

Previous story
Best video stories of the week
Next story
Working group pondering future of Lake Cowichan’s downtown

Just Posted

Shelter me: Rental housing crunch plaguing Vancouver Island

The Big Read: family living in borrowed RV, unable to find space in tough rental market

Two Cowichan teams win Island Invitationals

U14 and U15 Gold girls both beat Powell River

Dog rushed to clinic after ingesting drugs

Owners say they found out the dog had swallowed cocaine and marijuana while out on a walk

Walk-off completes colossal comeback for midget AAA Mustangs

Down 8-0, Cowichan battles back to win 9-8

Third straight shutout for JB ’Dogs

Undefeated Cowichan trounces Southside

VIDEO: Let the good times roll in first Laketown Shakedown

With Current Swell and Jon and Roy as headliners, there’s lots to enjoy at this first in a series

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

People from around the world have seen the image of Sadie saying goodbye to her best friend, Andy.

Most Read