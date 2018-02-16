This screenshot was taken from a video posted to Facebook by Vancouver Island resident Shane Mackay. (Facebook screenshot)

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

A Vancouver Island man is lucky to be alive after narrowly avoiding a head-on crash yesterday near Nanaimo.

Shane Mackay had his dashcam rolling as he approached a long curve on Cedar Road just before the Nanaimo River bridge. The Cedar resident and firefighter needed quick reflexes to swerve onto the shoulder as a white work van crosses the double yellow line and barrels towards him.

In the video posted to Facebook on Friday, Mackay reminds drivers to keep their eyes on the road while driving.

“Be safe out there. Remember to focus on the road. This van nearly took me out yesterday by the Nanaimo river bridge.”

Previous story
Most Canadians believe journalism plays critical role in democracy: poll

Just Posted

Big chill coming for Cowichan Valley

Arctic cold front expected to cover area by Saturday night

Felton sings at Sylvan on Saturday

Zander Felton, a Valley baritone on the way up, is hoping to share a great evening

VIDEO: Duncan Showroom tries Gofundme to buy building

There’s a chance to buy the building if the Duncan Showroom can step up soon

VIJHL formalizes 2018 playoff structure

Top eight teams will battle in one bracket

T-Birds in the thick of playoffs

Cowichan girls and boys have different views of their results

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Preparation key for backcountry outings

Snowpack levels “complex” in many B.C. backcountry recreation areas

Federal NDP kicks off convention with harassment apology

Delegates learn NDP’s budget fell from $18 million in 2015 to $6 million the last two years

Most Canadians believe journalism plays critical role in democracy: poll

Survey suggests 94 per cent of Canadians feel journalism plays ‘important’ part

A $5 million boost for Okanagan fruit growers

The Tree Fruit Competitiveness Fund was announced to help update aging farming equipment, infrastructure

Bay of Pigs, Comox Valley style

Some Comox Valley residents enjoying a late-morning stroll in the Lazo March… Continue reading

Judge rejects challenge to Canadian actress’ lawsuit against Weinstein

The Toronto actress behind the lawsuit cannot be named

B.C. snowboarder recounts Olympic experience

Carle Brenneman of Comox competed in the women’s snowboard cross Friday in Pyeongchang

Most Read