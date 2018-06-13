Temperatures in the Cowichan Valley are expected to soar into the mid and high 20s by this weekend. (File photo)

Warm and sunny conditions expected to begin this weekend

Temperatures forecast to peak by mid week

After several weeks of rainy conditions and cool temperatures in the Cowichan Valley, summer weather is expected to return by the weekend.

While the temperatures are expected to remain in the teens until Friday, along with mostly overcast and sometimes rainy skies, Environment Canada is forecasting mainly sunny skies starting Saturday, with a temperature of 25 C.

Armel Castellan, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the temperatures are expected to continue to increase incrementally each day into the middle of next week, peaking by Wednesday or Thursday.

“The average daytime temperatures at this time of year are usually about 18 or 19 C, but they could be as much as 10 C higher by the weekend,” Castellan said.

“The region is currently in a high-pressure ridge that is pressed in between two low-pressure systems over the Prairies and the Pacific Ocean. The weather is not expected to change much before the end of next week, at least.”

Castellan said the mainly hot and sunny weather is expected to continue into July, and the long-range seasonal forecast is calling for higher than normal temperatures for July, August and September.

He said it’s expected that temperatures will be several degrees higher than normal this summer, but he said that will be spread out over the season, with some days recording temperatures a few degrees above normal, while others days could be a few degrees below the average.

As for precipitation forecasts for the summer, Castellan said long-range forecasts for that are much harder for meteorologists to determine.

But he said that the last three summers saw droughts in the region, and he expects we’ll see much of the same this year as well.

RELATED STORY: WATER AND FIRE TAKE CENTRE STAGE AS SUMMER APPROACHES

“We’ve had higher than normal temperatures this spring, particularly in May, and that has prematurely depleted the snow packs in the mountains and has seen many rivers already depleted of water,” Castellan said.

“It’s a clear indication that we’ll likely see drought conditions again this summer.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration
Next story
Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

Just Posted

Warm and sunny conditions expected to begin this weekend

Temperatures forecast to peak by mid week

Brentwood hoops duo joining Thompson Rivers WolfPack

Finals MVP Sullivan joins Pasloske on university team

Cowichan bowlers help B.C. to success at nationals in P.E.I.

Three Valley athletes contribute to provincial team

Catherine Macey column: Downtown Duncan looking spiffy this summer

New and refreshed street banners are in the works

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Premier John Horgan doesn’t ‘regret for a minute’ pulling out

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

Retired B.C. teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

Drew Scott and his fiance Linda Phan say “I do” during week-long celebration in Puglia

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

The notorious member of the StopWatch Gang passed away this week

Premier congratulates MLA on run for Nanaimo mayor

John Horgan’s remarks a bit premature, Krog’s announcement is tonight

Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama

Last seen on Vancouver Island, wife of one man says it’s now a ‘heartbreaking’ disappearance

New program extends disaster relief for B.C. residents

Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks

Former B.C. mill town eyed by province for new high-tech data hub

Canal Flats mill to be transformed into tech centre

SAR team rescues passenger from cruise ship off Vancouver Island

The passenger was suffering from a medical condition and needed immediate transfer to hospital

B.C. priest is not registered to practise psychology: regulator

Court documents show Larre was suspended by the College of Psychologists of British Columbia in 2006

Most Read