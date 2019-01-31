Wanted man arrested and charged after attempting to flee from Duncan RCMP

Nathan Myles has been charged with 11 charges, many for firearms offences

A man wanted on outstanding warrants has been arrested and charged for new offences after alert officers in Duncan spotted him outside a business on Monday night.

On Jan. 28, at approximately 11 p.m., North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP patrol officers spotted Nathan Myles in front of a business in the 300-block of Trans Canada Highway. The officers were aware Myles had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. When officers approached and advised him that he was under arrest, Myles attempted to flee on his bicycle and after a brief struggle with officers, he was taken into police custody.

Mounties say Myles is well known to police and, in addition, was found to have numerous illegal items including several weapons and ammunition in his possession contrary to his court ordered conditions.

Additional charges have been laid against Myles for an incident on Jan. 2 when he was caught driving an uninsured motor vehicle in Chemainus. Investigation led to police securing a search warrant for the car and found several insecure/illegal firearms and property.

Myles is facing 11 charges, including three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized, three counts unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with, and possession of property obtained by crime, under $5,000.

“The actions and alertness of our officers is an excellent example of what the community expects of the police,” said Inspector Chris Bear. “The RCMP works hard to take criminals and illegal firearms off of the streets.”

Myles was remanded in custody and will appear in court in Duncan on Jan. 31.

