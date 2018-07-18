A race organizer is needed for this year’s Lake Cowichan Terry Fox run. (Gazette file)

Volunteer needed to organize 2018 Terry Fox Run

The Terry Fox run has been a fixture in the Lake Cowichan community for 27 years now but in recent years the event has had a hard time keeping an organizer.

But every year, in the nick of time, somebody steps up and the run goes ahead.

In fact, since 1990, Lake Cowichan runners have helped to contribute $39,000 to the more than $750 million raised worldwide in Fox’s name and it is hoped the tradition will continue.

This year, however, like last, there is no volunteer run organizer in place and staff at the Terry Fox Foundation are reaching out to the community in the hopes of finding one.

“The Terry Fox Foundation funds research in all kinds of cancer, believing as Terry did, that we need to conquer this disease once and for all,” said Donna White, provincial director for the Terry Fox Foundation’s B.C. and Yukon branch.

The volunteer run organizer is responsible for recruiting committee members, confirming the route, promoting the run and overseeing run day activities. It’s estimated to take about two to four hours a week during the months leading up to the big day, which this year is on Sunday, Sept. 16.

The organizers will be supported by Terry Fox Foundation staff.

“If you are an enthusiastic and organized individual who possesses exceptional leadership skills and is passionate about making a difference in the world, contact us today and join the mission to change lives for the better every day,” White said.

For more information about the race organizer position, or to volunteer email Donna White Donna.white@terryfoxrun.org or call 1-888-836-9786.

Previous story
Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet
Next story
New campaign aims to tide food waste at home

Just Posted

Nanaimo Airport set to welcome 8 charter planes for BC Summer Games

Hundreds of athletes and support officials from around the province will arrive… Continue reading

Volunteer needed to organize 2018 Terry Fox Run

The Terry Fox run has been a fixture in the Lake Cowichan… Continue reading

Midget Cowichan Mustangs hand Kelowna first defeats

Big wins followed up by split with Vernon Canadians

BC Bike Race’s Cowichan stage well-received

Cowichan planners expect event to return to Valley

Ground broken for new $16.2-million transit facility in Cowichan

Ground-breaking ceremony for project held on Juy 17

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Hells Angels celebrating 35th anniversary party on Vancouver Island

Additional police resources will be in Nanaimo this weekend as roughly 300 members and hang arounds are expected

New campaign aims to tide food waste at home

About 2.2 million tonnes of edible food is discarded in Canada every year

B.C. couple reunited with dog three years after disappearance

A purebred Pomeranian is back with his parents, likely after years in a puppy mill.

BC Nurses Union calls for decriminalization of opioids

BCNU president wants the federal government to do more to reduce preventable deaths

Kitten OK after being rescued from underground pipe in B.C.

An adventurous feline has been rescued after getting trapped in an underground pipe in Kamloops, B.C.

A day after back-tracking, Trump defends summit performance

Amid bipartisan condemnation of his embrace of a longtime U.S. enemy, Trump at first sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error Tuesday.

Thai soccer players rescued from cave meet the media

Members of the Thai youth soccer team who were trapped in a cave have left the hospital where they have been treated since their rescue.

Elon Musk apologizes for calling cave rescue diver a ‘pedo’

Musk called a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile to his 22.3 million Twitter followers on July 15.

Most Read