Volunteer needed to organize 2018 Terry Fox Run

The Terry Fox run has been a fixture in the Lake Cowichan community for 27 years now but in recent years the event has had a hard time keeping an organizer.

But every year, in the nick of time, somebody steps up and the run goes ahead.

In fact, since 1990, Lake Cowichan runners have helped to contribute $39,000 to the more than $750 million raised worldwide in Fox’s name and it is hoped the tradition will continue.

This year, however, like last, there is no volunteer run organizer in place and staff at the Terry Fox Foundation are reaching out to the community in the hopes of finding one.

“The Terry Fox Foundation funds research in all kinds of cancer, believing as Terry did, that we need to conquer this disease once and for all,” said Donna White, provincial director for the Terry Fox Foundation’s B.C. and Yukon branch.

The volunteer run organizer is responsible for recruiting committee members, confirming the route, promoting the run and overseeing run day activities. It’s estimated to take about two to four hours a week during the months leading up to the big day, which this year is on Sunday, Sept. 16.

The organizers will be supported by Terry Fox Foundation staff.

“If you are an enthusiastic and organized individual who possesses exceptional leadership skills and is passionate about making a difference in the world, contact us today and join the mission to change lives for the better every day,” White said.

For more information about the race organizer position, or to volunteer email Donna White Donna.white@terryfoxrun.org or call 1-888-836-9786.