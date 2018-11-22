The Cowichan Regional Visitor Centre is celebrating its fifth anniversary. (Citizen file)

Visitor Centre celebrating fifth anniversary

In the last five years, more than 128,000 visitors have dropped into the Visitor Centre

In the last five years, more than 128,000 visitors have dropped into the Cowichan Regional Visitor Centre looking for tips on where to eat, good places to shop or simply directions to another interesting Vancouver Island stop.

Today, Friday, Nov. 23, the Visitor Centre celebrates its fifth anniversary with an open house between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Ever since it opened in November of 2013, the “iconic Cowichan Barn” adjacent to the BC Forest Discovery Centre has been a busy place.

“It’s been a touch point on many epic journeys and an important resource centre for visitors planning their Vancouver Island adventures,” suggests Sonja Nagel, executive director of the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce, the organization that oversees the operation of the Centre.

“We are well on our way to servicing over 30,000 visitors by the end of 2018.”

In addition to being a beacon for North American and international visitors, the Centre’s visitor services team has supported many local events with their mobile visitor services. This past summer, they serviced thousands of visitors attending the BC Summer Games, the 42nd Annual BC Elders Gathering and the Canadian Men’s Amateur Golf Championships.

The Centre provides registration services for meetings, conferences and sporting events and they’ve found set locations for film productions and photo shoots. A team of counsellors make thousands of referrals and hundreds of bookings for Cowichan accommodations, attractions, restaurants, performing arts events and more.

The Centre team also encourages hundreds of newcomers to Cowichan with the help of Duncan and Cowichan Relocation Packages.

Nagel says the visitors have a wide variety of questions and many of them have a specific request.

“Twenty-five per cent of the visitors who come through our doors are looking for maps, indicating that visitors still find value in printed publications, and they want a personal connection when it comes to travel advice,” Nagel notes.

“We have the unique opportunity to showcase all of the communities in Cowichan, translating into more time and tourism dollars spent in our region.”

Nagel is encouraging the public to drop in today to check out the Visitor Centre.

“If you have not been inside the Cowichan Regional Visitor Centre, or you would like to learn more about our visitor services, or you want to know more about Cowichan activities and experiences, please join us in celebration of the fifth anniversary of the Cowichan Regional Visitor Centre.

“The Centre team will have cake and coffee and you can also take advantage of special “Black Friday” discounts on a selection of Cowichan inspired gifts and treasures.

“You can shop for holiday hostess gifts, stocking stuffers, gift baskets or other Christmas gifts.”

The Cowichan Regional Visitor Centre is located at 2896 Drinkwater Rd.

Previous story
Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Just Posted

UPDATE: Don’t approach entangled sea lion in Cowichan Bay officials warn, you could scare it away

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has received a report from a member… Continue reading

Sight of murder weapon disturbing for family in trial of Chemainus man

Family members wept and a sheriff provided tissues

Chris Wilkinson column: Developing the art of listening

Now I see how essential great communication is.

Mary Lowther column: Soaker hoses: the best way to water the garden

Both these types can last for six plus years when handled carefully, and it’s worth it.

Lake Cowichan Fire Department honours long serving firefighters

Tom Padjen retires, and Callsen, Smith, and Johnson’s contributions are celebrated

Holiday Market at Lake Cowichan draws big crowd of shoppeers

Great weather and a hockey tournament at the sports arena next door… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: From farm networking to Ladysmith light-up

Young Agrarians event aims to link farmers with land Are you a… Continue reading

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

The by-elections will be called in early February

Convicted Winnipeg letter-bomber sentenced to life in prison

Guido Amsel sent letter bombs to his ex-wife and two law firms

Former students share stories of bullying at St. Michael’s dating back decades

Former students are coming forward with their own experiences of bullying and harassment at the school

Jarrod Bacon has ‘ongoing influence in the gang environment,’ says parole board

National board has concerns about B.C. gangster’s statutory release from prison

Kingsway Pub in Port Alberni discovers mystery paintings beneath walls

New pub owner seeks information on paintings’ origins

Most Read