VIDEO: Deer arrives at B.C. home, eats plants, and leaves

A Kelowna resident found something unusual with his house plant and then checked his cameras

A Kelowna man was in for a furry surprise when he checked his video camera after noticing something was awry with a house plant on his doorstep.

“I had my phone shut off at night, but then in the morning I went outside and noticed little branches on the ground by the front door and thought ‘what in the world?’ I checked the video and then that showed what was going on,” said Meldon Lutzer, who lives in the Upper Mission.

A deer had made its way up his front steps and was munching on a plant outside the door.

“I showed my family and we all had a good laugh,” he said.

While deer freely roam around his backyard munching on plants, much to Lutzer’s irritation, he’s never seen them that close to the house.

“There’s a light that goes on, like a security light that goes on as well, you know we just got such a good quality video of it,” he said.

After the deer visited his home on Saturday night, Lutzer later posted the videos on Facebook. The post gathered more than 60 likes.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Insurance Bureau VP touts advantages of private sector auto insurance to Cowichan crowd
Next story
Transgender patients less likely to be screened for cancer: study

Just Posted

Lake Flashback: One couple was lucky, but other folks were struggling in this week years ago at the Lake

Feels like a million, high school confidential, tough but survivable times for forest co-op

Positive prognosis for poisoned Cowichan Valley eagles

Six birds should be ready to go home soon; investigation continues

Details still sparse in case of found human remains in Duncan

Human remains found in a Duncan farmer’s field last September are those… Continue reading

Campaign aims to change attitudes toward dementia

“Yes. I live with dementia. Let me help you understand.”

Chris Wilkinson column: Make a plan, not a resolution

It has been widely reported that about 80 per cent of resolutions fail by February.

VIDEO: Carcass pits making bear problem worse in southeastern B.C.

“Getting those carcasses off the landscape should improve human and bear safety.” - Clayton Lamb

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site.

This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

BC Centre for Disease Control says analysis shows shot has 91 per cent efficacy against H1N1 in kids

WATCH: Cutting-edge B.C. lab opens to detect fake honey

The lab uses nuclear magnetic resonance to pinpoint the floral and geographic sources of honey samples

B.C. loggers brace for changes in century-old log export policy

Contractor regulations shifting to stabilize struggling industry

Cortes residents battle mussel operation over noise

Questions for hearing include whether activities are considered processing

Most Read