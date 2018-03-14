VIDEO: Three smaller festivals add even more lustre to Laketown Ranch lineup for 2018

With acts like Current Swell, Jon and Roy, Neon Steve, and Towers and Trees, there’s lots to like

Neon Steve is another act coming to the Cowichan Lake area’s Laketown Ranch in May for Laketown Shakedown. (Submitted)

Wideglide Entertainment this week announced Laketown Shakedowns: a new festival series at Laketown Ranch this summer​.

Giving gigs to artists from all over British Columbia from a diverse range of musical genres is the double-sided aim of these events.

You can look for Laketown Shakedowns over the May long weekend (​May 18-20); the Lake Days weekend (​June 8-9​); and, the Labour Day weekend (​Aug. 31-Sept. 2).

The lineup for the May showcase includes Current Swell, Jon and Roy, Neon Steve, Carmanah, Towers and Trees, Astrocolour, Murge, Sam Weber, Mt. Doyle Lovecoast, Fintan O’Brien, Stel, DJ Boitano, Dave Zellinsky, Maverick Cinema, GI Blunt, Matt Rose, Andrew Allsgood, and Lito Ford.

Earlybird tickets start at only $99 for the weekend, with camping sold separately. Tickets will go on sale on ​March 16, at 9 a.m. The capacity is limited for the Laketown Shakedowns, so people should purchase their tickets as soon as possible.

Bands will play on the newly designed Flats stage, with a covered viewing and dancing area. Campers will enjoy amenities that are not normally found at small outdoor festivals, such as flush toilets and showers.

It’s all about broadening Laketown Ranch’s entertainment footprint, with support coming from Creative BC and the provincial government.

“We are very excited to be offering an event series that first and foremost, showcases the incredible talent we have in British Columbia. We believe strongly in supporting BC’s creative economy and uplifting local musicians,” said Greg Adams, owner of Wideglide Entertainment and Laketown Ranch in announcing this new series.

Tickets and information can be found at ​www.laketownranch.com/shakedown​. The lineups for the June and September weekends will be announced later this spring.

The May long weekend Laketown Shakedown is 19+, while the June weekend is open to everyone.