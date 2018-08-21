VIDEO: Seniors minister’s flying visit to Cowichan includes learning about Green Community programs

Federal Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi listens with interest as Leslie Rault of the Cowichan Green Community talks about a highly successful program she ran called ‘The Love of Upcycling’ that involved many Valley seniors and was funded with a grant from Tassi’s ministry. Tassi’s Duncan stop was part of a tour of Vancouver Island. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Tassi’s Duncan stop was part of a whistle-stop tour of Vancouver Island on Aug. 20 but she packed a lot into her visits, stopping at Cowichan Community Policing, Central Saanich Senior Citizens Association, Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary, Victoria West Lawn Bowling Club, and Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society Welcome Gardens.

The idea was to see what has been done with grant money from her ministry that has been given to a variety of organizations on the Island.

At CGC in Duncan, she spoke with many of the group’s facilitators and program leaders about the ways the Cowichan Green Community tries to integrate seniors into the many programs they offer, to the benefit of old and young alike.