Federal Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi listens with interest as Leslie Rault of the Cowichan Green Community talks about a highly successful program she ran called ‘The Love of Upcycling’ that involved many Valley seniors and was funded with a grant from Tassi’s ministry. Tassi’s Duncan stop was part of a tour of Vancouver Island. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

VIDEO: Seniors minister’s flying visit to Cowichan includes learning about Green Community programs

With FruitSave, upcycling, cooking, succession planning, and more, CGC often works with seniors

Federal Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi listened with interest as Leslie Rault of the Cowichan Green Community talks about a highly successful program she ran called The Love of Upcycling” that involved many Valley seniors and was funded with a grant from Tassi’s ministry.

Tassi’s Duncan stop was part of a whistle-stop tour of Vancouver Island on Aug. 20 but she packed a lot into her visits, stopping at Cowichan Community Policing, Central Saanich Senior Citizens Association, Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary, Victoria West Lawn Bowling Club, and Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society Welcome Gardens.

The idea was to see what has been done with grant money from her ministry that has been given to a variety of organizations on the Island.

At CGC in Duncan, she spoke with many of the group’s facilitators and program leaders about the ways the Cowichan Green Community tries to integrate seniors into the many programs they offer, to the benefit of old and young alike.

Previous story
Tax structure for secondary suites questioned
Next story
Vehicle fire on the Coquihalla

Just Posted

VIDEO: Seniors minister’s flying visit to Cowichan includes learning about Green Community programs

With FruitSave, upcycling, cooking, succession planning, and more, CGC often works with seniors

Tax structure for secondary suites questioned

A review of North Cowichan’s policies called for

Cowichan Capitals training camp underway

Two-a-days at ISC followed by intersquad game on Friday

Foul play not suspected in man’s death in Chemainus

Long attempt made to revive unidentified person on the dock

Hog fuel pile flares up in Chemainus

Second time in a week firemen get the call to Coast Environmental

VIDEO: Seniors minister’s flying visit to Cowichan includes learning about Green Community programs

With FruitSave, upcycling, cooking, succession planning, and more, CGC often works with seniors

Vehicle fire on the Coquihalla

Heavy congestion in north bound lanes

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Said he and Trump arranged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Most Read