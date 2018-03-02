VIDEO: B.C. RCMP seek man who kicked librarian

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Richmond RCMP are looking for a man who kicked a woman and knocked her to the ground during a community meeting at a public library.

The altercation was caught on video and uploaded to YouTube, during the meeting Wednesday on modular housing.

An Asian man is seen standing with another man and the victim, in her 60s, before kicking her and running away. Several people are seen helping the woman up.

The meeting was for residents to look over the city’s proposal for a three-story modular supportive housing project, which would be operated by the non-profit organization RainCity through BC Housing.

He’s described as about 6 feet tall with a slim build, in his early to mid-thirties, clean shaven, with a buzz cut and wearing glasses. At the time, he was wearing a puffy winter jacket and dark sneakers, and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
All of Prince Rupert on backup power after avalanche causes outage

Just Posted

Brentwood and Shawnigan meet again in Island AA final

Brentwood College School and Shawnigan Lake School squared off once again in… Continue reading

New association possible for Duncan highway businesses

Community Futures Cowichan receives funding for study

Kehar Garry Sangha’s preliminary inquiry to continue in confinement case

Sangha charged with seven counts in relation to an incident in April, 2017

Editorial: Capitals hockey team important to Cowichan community

Things like community pride and economic spinoffs are often difficult to measure, but they’re real.

Andrea Rondeau column: The new world of cyberbullying

There’s a sense of anonymity online that makes people feel sheltered behind their screen.

VIDEO: Richmond RCMP seek man who kicked librarian

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Cowichan Coffee Time: Lot’s of generosity plus rising real estate and trucker Wi-Fi

• The Adoption and Permanency Fund of BC has granted the Lalum’utul’… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Leaders of Tomorrow; parenting series

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ statue debuts pre-Oscars

A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein appeared close to the site of Sunday’s Academy Awards.

All of Prince Rupert on backup power after avalanche causes outage

The coastal city will be on a backup generator until BC Hydro can make repairs

Hedley returns to the stage with no apologies

Hedley returns with no apologies, sexually-charged banter in first concert since hiatus announcement

Federal budget details slower than expected trickle of infrastructure money

New figures in this week’s federal budget suggest billions of dollars from the Liberal government’s vaunted infrastructure program now won’t be spent

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017 to cap off year of 3% growth

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Dozen teams remain in the hunt for three provincial basketball banners at Langley Events Centre

Most Read