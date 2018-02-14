Red dresses swing in the wind in Duncan’s Charles Hoey Park Saturday, Feb. 10 as a stark reminder that many cases remain unsolved. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

VIDEO: Red dresses in Duncan reminder cases still unsolved

They are still missing but to families and friends, they and their stories are not forgotten

The annual REDress display in Duncan on Feb. 10 offered once again a stark reminder to many Cowichan residents.

The empty clothing stand for lives cut short, with no closure for victims or families.

Indigenous women and girls in Canada are disproportionately affected by all forms of violence. Although they make up four per cent of Canada’s female population, 16 per cent of all women murdered in Canada between 1980 and 2012 were indigenous — an alarming over representation, according to Kendra Thomas of the Warmland Women’s Support Services Society.

On Saturday, the significance of the display was heightened when the first annual march held by Cowichan Tribes in honour of those murdered or still missing walked past the dresses at Charles Hoey Park.

Previous story
Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care
Next story
UPDATE: Snowmobiler who died was founding member of Nanaimo Search and Rescue

Just Posted

VIDEO: Red dresses in Duncan reminder cases still unsolved

They are still missing but to families and friends, they and their stories are not forgotten

Column Dig In: Growing protein in the garden (no, not the slugs)

Beans and lentils in the summer join with easy to grow grains such as wheat, barley and amaranth.

Column: Three to six months is the essential window

How long does it take to learn a skill or change a physical part of you?

Duncan’s Tyson Roe makes his mark in the NLL

Six-foot-10 defender scores first pro goal against Saskatchewan

Lake Cowichan to host BC Summer Games opening ceremonies

There will be 3,700 participants coming to the region, 2,800 athletes.

VIDEO: Red dresses in Duncan reminder cases still unsolved

They are still missing but to families and friends, they and their stories are not forgotten

B.C. Ferries CEO says new reservation system will improve efficiency

Reservation fee structure undergoing changes over next two years

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Couple who met on Air Canada flight get Valentine’s Day gift

Kelowna - Air Canada is giving the pair a trip to Paris

17 dead, suspect identified in Florida school shooting

Police say suspect is a former student

B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Father Dean Henderson is new pastor at Sooke church

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Ottawa delays B.C.-Ottawa child care funding deal amid heightened pipeline dispute

Tensions escalate between Alberta and B.C. over Kinder Morgan expansion

Most Read