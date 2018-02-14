VIDEO: Red dresses in Duncan reminder cases still unsolved

They are still missing but to families and friends, they and their stories are not forgotten

Red dresses swing in the wind in Duncan’s Charles Hoey Park Saturday, Feb. 10 as a stark reminder that many cases remain unsolved. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The annual REDress display in Duncan on Feb. 10 offered once again a stark reminder to many Cowichan residents.

The empty clothing stand for lives cut short, with no closure for victims or families.

Indigenous women and girls in Canada are disproportionately affected by all forms of violence. Although they make up four per cent of Canada’s female population, 16 per cent of all women murdered in Canada between 1980 and 2012 were indigenous — an alarming over representation, according to Kendra Thomas of the Warmland Women’s Support Services Society.

On Saturday, the significance of the display was heightened when the first annual march held by Cowichan Tribes in honour of those murdered or still missing walked past the dresses at Charles Hoey Park.