As firefighters throw candies out the windows of their trucks, children rush to pick them up during the Youbou Regatta Parade. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

VIDEO: Rain doesn’t stop the fun at Youbou Regatta on Saturday

With everyone crying out for rain and a cooler day, no one could object when it arrived Aug. 11

The Youbou Regatta is usually held in sweltering sunshine but this year, the skies opened and dropped rain on the fun at Arbutus Park.

No one really complained. The entire area has been bone dry for weeks, with temperatures nearing 40 degrees, so the combination of mist and rain went down well. On top of that, the Regatta is all about getting wet anyway.

It all kicked off with the traditional pancake breakfast at the Youbou firehall, and then the parade, before moving down to the park for the rest of the day.

The Youbou Community Association lifeguard won the Best Homemade Float category in the parade, with Ty and Elijah finishing second. The best commercial floats were Country Grocer and Lady of the Lake.

The best pet was Sugar, followed by Benson. The best group was Catch of the Day, followed by the Condiments, and the Mexicans. Salt and Papper won Best Couple, with Claire and William next followed by Violet and Jackson.

The best individual was Katie Bowers with her “jellyfish” umbrella, followed by Tristan Da Cunha, the Mexican.

The quarter mile swim took place in somewhat choppy seas, with Jill Ranstead coming in first, followed by Elliot Cove, and Laurie McKenzie.

The youngest to finish was Tyler Hamilton, and the oldest, Bernard Hewitt, with Jack Luchtmeyer, the speediest swimmer from the local swim program.

In the swimming races, the first place winners included Winnie Bibbs, Winona Wang, Jack Stevens, Roselyn Baird, Jack Luchtmeyer, Anne Stedman, Nicholas Goble, Philippe Caron, Gabriel Kozlau, Kayla Smith, Winona Wang, Bella Robinson, and Ty Porter.

Cameron Scott won both categories of the bellyflop contest, with Justin Hawthorne, Odin Rowe, Miriam Stewart, and Corey Hart putting in good efforts while the 14 and under cannonball contest was won by Jack Luchtmeyer, followed by Emma Porter and William Scott and the 14 and over cannonball was won by Marie Roy, with Geoff Hobson and Corey Hart also doing well.

In the canoe races, the top three teams were Jack and Chris Luchtmeyer, El Hobios, and The Scott Boys. The kayak races were won by Josh Ketch, with Richard Goble and Kaari Porter, second and third.

Goonies Never Say Die won the volleyball tourney, with Stedman Spikers second, and Holla Ballers, third.

The Whistle, Splash & Flip Triathlon was won by the Hawthornes, followed by E.A.T, and Georgia, Jack, and Joe.

Kaari Porter won the Chalk Art Contest with ‘Lake Sunset’, followed by Chad Kervin with ‘Tents’, and Lara Court with ‘Under the Sea’.

Chris, Natalie, Duane, and Lisa won the Lifeguard Relay, with Jackson, Ben, Lena, and Gabriel finishing second.

ORKA (Outdoor Recreation & Kayaking Adventures), a Lake Cowichan company who have been very supportive of the day-long celebration in Youbou, loaned the Regatta five paddleboards and six kayaks for the day’s events.

Finally, Adrian Miguez won the paddle board race with a time of one minute, 34 seconds, followed by Geoff Hobson (one minute, 36 seconds), and Elijah Vaughan (two minutes, six seconds).

Linda Sked, one of the organizers, said, “Despite mist and rain, Youbou Regatta 2018 was a great success, with many races having to be run in heats. The culmination was stellar performances in the bellyflop and cannonball events. Thanks to all who came.”

 

The parade at the Youbou Regatta may be short, but it’s sweet. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The Lady of the Lake Royalty do a hand jive as they ride their float in the Youbou Regatta Parade. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

A hot vintage car is a stylish ride for the Youbou Regatta Parade. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

This young 4-wheeler has remembered his helmet for the Regatta Parade. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

How about a motor bike for the Youbou parade? Great idea. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

As firefighters throw candies out the windows of their trucks, children rush to pick them up during the Youbou Regatta Parade. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Pete Pimlott of Country Grocer enjoys passing out bead party necklaces from the supply hanging on his big float. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Tanya Kaul of Cowichan Lake Recreation, left, sounds the horn to start the quarter mile swim at Youbou. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Lady of the Lake Royalty hold the ribbon at the finish line of the quarter mile swim. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The quarter mile swim winner is Jill Ramstead. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Canoe racers start out from the shore at the Youbou Regatta. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Canoe racers press for the finish line at the Youbou Regatta canoe races. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Canoe racers press for the finish line at the Youbou Regatta canoe races. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP recover body of Burnaby man who drowned in B.C.’s Buntzen Lake

Just Posted

B.C. declares state of emergency as wildfires rage

More than 3,300 firefighters are battling more than 500 fires

HUB at Cowichan Station soon to add two upstairs rooms

Arts and entertainment are two of the community activities encouraged at The HUB

VIDEO: Rain doesn’t stop the fun at Youbou Regatta on Saturday

With everyone crying out for rain and a cooler day, no one could object when it arrived Aug. 11

Motorsport Circuit zoning and noise issues going to court this month

Neighbours suing North Cowichan and Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit

Editorial: People still taking risks as wildfires burn

It was a slap in the face.

VIDEO: Rain doesn’t stop the fun at Youbou Regatta on Saturday

With everyone crying out for rain and a cooler day, no one could object when it arrived Aug. 11

UPDATE: RCMP recover body of Burnaby man who drowned in B.C.’s Buntzen Lake

Police say the man was a ‘non-swimmer’

Thieves steal supplies, tools and juice boxes from B.C. summer camp

‘Take a moment to think about who you stole from,’ says Burns Bog Society’s Mark Robertson

Women-owned businesses generate $68,000 less revenue than men’s: survey

When Dionne Laslo-Baker sought a bank loan to expand her burgeoning organic popsicle and freezies business in 2014, she was “shocked” by the feedback she received from one of the bankers.

Hedley frontman’s alleged sex offences case returns to court

Jacob Hoggard faces three sexual assault-related charges will return to a Toronto courtroom this morning.

Climate change likely to cause more sewage leaks, says environment minister

More than one hundred municipal wastewater systems did not report how much raw sewage overflowed from their pipes in 2017.

Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says

The “real number” of abused children and abusive priests might be higher since some secret church records were lost and some victims never came forward.

Defiant as Trump rages, Omarosa says she won’t be silenced

Manigault Newman declared she will not be silenced by President Donald Trump, remaining defiant as her public feud with her former boss shifted from a war of words to a possible legal battle.

Death toll hits 39 in Italy bridge collapse; blame begins

The collapse of the Morandi Bridge sent dozens of cars and three trucks plunging as much as 45 metres (150 feet) to the ground Tuesday.

Most Read