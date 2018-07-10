First responders recue a child trapped on a raft on the Campbell River on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Raft rescue on Campbell River

Search and rescue team pull child from raft

  • Jul. 10, 2018 4:30 p.m.
  • News

First responders pulled several people from the Campbell River this afternoon after their flotation devices became caught on the supports of a bridge.

The RCMP requested assistance from the Campbell River Search and Rescue (CRSAR), who deployed their swift-water team.

At least two or three different small flotation devices, including a small kayak, were tethered together when they became entangled around the northernmost piling of the “logging bridge” on Hwy. 28, said CRSAR’s Tim Strange.

“They were wrapped around the piling, basically stuck in the current,” said Strange.

Members of the swift-water crew tossed ropes to people in the boats closest to the shore, he said. People in the boats held onto the ropes, and the river current “swung them into the bank,” in a kind of pendulum effect.

One inflatable raft containing a small child remained on the far side of the piling.

Rescuers cut the rope that was holding that raft, which began floating downriver, as a member of the search and rescue crew held on.

Throw-ropes were quickly tossed to the raft as it floated away, and the raft with the child was retrieved.

“One of our members was able to stay with the raft there until they were secure,” said Strange. “He was basically going to float down the river as far as he needed … until they were secure, one way or the other.”

He said that other CRSAR would have been able to throw ropes into the raft further down river if needed.

Several young people were huddled in bathing suits on the north side of the river who may have gotten to shore on their own, said Strange.

“I can’t tell you how many people were able to make it to shore by themselves, but there were at least five or six people that were assisted to shore by our members,” he said.

Fire and ambulance crews were also on-hand as the scene unfolded, along with many onlookers.

Staff Sergeant Troy Beauregard of the Campbell River RCMP said they were able to lower personal flotation devices and other equipment to the rafters after they became tangled in the bridge’s supports.

At present, there appear to be no injuries.

Previous story
B.C. men get combined 20 years in jail in large-scale fentanyl bust

Just Posted

Goldie goes for gold in roller derby world cup

Lexi Corby is getting ready to represent Canada once again. The roller… Continue reading

Lumber Barons mural nearing completion in Chemainus

Starting from scratch allowed the Chemainus artist to make the portrait even better

Body discovered in Duncan; no foul play suspected

The bridge was closed for several hours

Junior B Thunder win playoff preview against Campbell River

Cowichan overcomes travel woes and slow start to prevail

Celebrated choir from Down Under sings in downtown Duncan

Presented by Encore!, this group from Australia will be a treat for the ears

Thousands flood into Duncan for Elders Gathering

Event, hosted this year by Cowichan Tribes, runs July 10-12

VIDEO: Raft rescue on Campbell River

Search and rescue team pull child from raft

B.C. men get combined 20 years in jail in large-scale fentanyl bust

Charges stem from a 2016 drug lab bust that also found the deadly drug W-18, a first in Canada

Market can fill in Greyhound vacuum, B.C. minister says

Claire Trevena says government buses aren’t a long-term solution

Thai cave rescue diver has B.C. ties

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue.

Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit in January when he sustained serious injuries.

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

France advances to World Cup final, beats Belgium 1-0

France will play either Croatia or England in Sunday’s final in Moscow.

Toronto cop convicted in death of teen seeks to appeal case to Supreme Court

Const. James Forcillo fired two separate volleys at 18-year-old Sammy Yatim, who was standing alone and holding a small knife.

Most Read