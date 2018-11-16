The area near Spences Bridge where the young bighorn sheep was found. (BC Conservation Officer Service/Twitter)

VIDEO: Protected bighorn sheep killed in B.C. Interior

The sheep are considered a species of concern because of their low population in B.C.

Conservation officers near Ashcroft are investigating the illegal killing of a young bighorn sheep.

It’s believed the lamb was killed in a field north of Highway 1, near Spences Bridge, on the morning of Nov. 11, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in a Tweet this week.

A motorist happened to capture video of two hunters, who the conservation service is treating as suspects in the animal killing.

“We don’t have a lot to go on without a license plate,” said Sgt. Bob Butcher, with the Lillooet conservation officer team.

Butcher said that Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep are quite visible in the area, often grazing in the natural sage and grassy fields on the side of the highway.

The sheep are considered a “blue-listed” species in the province, which means they are not at risk but a species of concern because of limited habitat options that keep their population low.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Firearms and cocaine seized from Vancouver Island residence
Next story
Dead killer whale discovered on Nootka Island

Just Posted

UPDATED: Cowichan Valley board of education give the green light to winter weather women’s shelter

North Cowichan approval still needed

Afternoon robbery at Duncan restaurant has owner fed up

“It’s not stealing from me, it’s stealing from my customers”

Duncan Christian Chargers just miss provincial volleyball wildcard berth

Final match between DCS and Unity goes down to the wire

Cowichan Valley products make their marks in WHL

Corson Hopwo scores first goal for Tigers, Will Gurksi called up to Ice

Bantams Bulldogs dig deep to get past Comox Raiders in Island final

Cowichan will play Westside Warriors for B.C. championship

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Saskatchewan college honours memory of Humboldt Broncos coach

Darcy Haugan wore jersey No. 22 when he was a star player with the Briercrest College Clippers

Liberals to act quickly if Saturday midnight deal deadline breached: source

Oh Friday, Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it would not bring the latest offers to a vote of its members

Police prob several allegations of sex assault at Toronto school

Police say they have learned of other incidents of alleged assault and sexual assault

B.C. referendum ballot count jumps to 18% returned, Elections B.C. says

New count adds ballots received, but not screened for authenticity

Dead killer whale discovered on Nootka Island

“This is very concerning to our people.”

VIDEO: Protected bighorn sheep killed in B.C. Interior

The sheep are considered a species of concern because of their low population in B.C.

Missing-persons list tops 600 in fire-stricken California

Disaster escalates as officials raised the death toll to 63

Missing hikers on Quadra pull search teams from all over the Island

Two women, aged 69 and 70, did not return from what was supposed to be an hour-long walk Wednesday

Most Read