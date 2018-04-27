VIDEO: Police probe suspicious death in South Surrey

At same time as police responded to reports of a death, a vehicle fire was called in about 5 km away

  • Apr. 27, 2018 7:39 p.m.
  • News

A special police force has taken over a suspicious death case in Surrey, after a person was found on a deserted stretch of road.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a person was found at 176 and 184 Streets, on 12 Avenue, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

In an update from police Thursday night, police said officers are currently in the evidence gathering phase, and no further information will be provided at this time.

Several police investigators were also at a separate scene – about 25 blocks away from where the person was found, at 8 Avenue is closed between 184 Street and 188 Street, dealing with a vehicle fire.

At this time it has not been confirmed the two incidents are connected.

Surrey RCMP encouraged anyone with information regarding the investigation to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by emailing ihitinfo@rcmp.grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, residents can contact Crimestoppers.

