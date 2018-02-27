Pacific white-sided dolphins frequent the protected waters of the Salish Sea and Johnstone Strait. Photo by Don Faulkner/Flicker/Creative Commons

VIDEO: Pod of dolphins in pursuit of fish skims by kayaker

  • Feb. 27, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • News

Chris Arends, co-owner of Quadra Island Kayaks captured an amazing moment on video Monday evening when a pod of about 50 dolphins zipped by him in Drew Harbour on Quadra Island.

The dolphins came from Heriot Bay apparently chasing fish and were split into two groups, co-owner Kassy Radis said, and they were recorded off the break wall of the Taku Resort.

“The pod chased the fish into the harbour and turned them into the direction of a smaller pod as they came into the harbour,” Radis said. “The video we took was of the larger pod leaving the harbour.”

The encounter was posted to Quadra Island Kayaks’ Instagram account (@quadraislandkayaks).

