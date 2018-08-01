Tofino locals stand in solidarity on July 31 at Cox Bay Beach against the purchase and construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline. (Nora O’Malley / Westerly News)

VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s B.C. vacation rental

Residents of Tofino voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Tofino for his third consecutive summer holiday, West Coast residents rallied outside his Cox Bay Beach vacation rental to voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase.

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Deputy Chief Terry Dorward opened the rally. Friends of Clayoquot Sound campaigner Jeh Custerra voiced his opposition and Will George, Tseil Waututh Leader of the Kwekwecnewtw Watch House on Burnaby Mountain, travelled to the Coast to deliver his message to Trudeau.

READ: Rumoured Justin Trudeau vacation sparks contention in Tofino

About 20 people attended the hour-long protest, including members from municipal council, environmental non-profits, local tour operators, and Tofino business owners.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons
Next story
B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

Just Posted

Midget B Thunder finish third at lacrosse provincials

Cowichan trounces Saanich in bronze-medal game

Duncan man, 71, missing from Lake Cowichan

Daniel Alfred Sutherland was last seen at the Tim Hortons in Lake… Continue reading

Quw’utsun Intertribal Pow Wow draws thousands to Cowichan

Despite a blazing sun that pushed the thermometer into the mid-30s range,… Continue reading

Editorial: Don’t feed the bears, directly or inadvertantly

“I absolutely hate to go home and tell my seven-year-old that I shot a bear.”

Editorial: Check out the ‘Citizen’s’ new size

Things are about to look a little different around here.

Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17

20 years later, destructive 98’ B.C. wildfire a reminder that fire fuels need to reduced

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

Breaking: Evacuation Order and State of Local Emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons

Lindsey Nicholls was 14 when she went missing August 2, 1993, near Comox, B.C.

It’s OK to cry in the courtroom even if you’re a judge: law professors

Defence lawyer has asked provincial court Judge Monica McParland to recuse herself

Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate

Survey finds more B.C. seniors go to ER, fewer get to go back

VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s B.C. vacation rental

Residents of Tofino voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

Alberta RCMP find funeral-home van that had been stolen with body still inside

The black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van was located abandoned a day after the theft

Most Read