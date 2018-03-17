B.C. Politics

VIDEO: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the Burnaby terminal Saturday

A new wave of anti-pipeline protests are underway and organizers say demonstrations will continue all week, as Kinder Morgan prepares to log trees near its Burnaby facility.

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the terminal Saturday morning, before stopping outside the entrance to the Kinder Morgan facility.

Yesterday, a woman was arrested by Burnaby RCMP after attaching herself to Kinder Morgan equipment.

The protests come just a few days after a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted Trans Mountain an indefinite injunction against protesters, setting a five-metre minimum distance.

READ MORE: Pipeline protesters can’t continue to obstruct expansion construction, judge rules

PHOTOS: Rival protests highlight B.C.’s divide over pipeline project

Protect the Inlet organizers said in a statement Saturday that they’re hoping to hold off Kinder Morgan construction until March 26, when migratory birds in the region are expected to begin nesting. This would mean the oil transport company has to wait until August to finish cutting down the trees, organizers said.

“Peaceful resistance has been a cornerstone of change across the world for decades, and it will continue to be so,” Greenpeace Canada’s Mike Hudema said in a news release Saturday.

Construction is expected to last until December 2020, according to Trans Mountain.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

(@Cocvic/Twitter)

Previous story
Canadian research vessel to explore 19th Century shipwrecks

Just Posted

Drivesmart column: How do we define a bad driver?

Have you responded to our government’s request for feedback on the setting of fair ICBC rates yet?

Former CRFC junior hits the big time with national team

Doug Fraser started three games for Canada in February and March

Sarah Simpson column: An invitation I can’t refuse

I got invited to a birthday party.

A target all season, Brentwood pulls off repeat

Senior boys couldn’t hide under the radar this year

Different draw might have meant different result for Shawnigan

Stags place fifth in province after entering as eighth seed

UPDATED: Brake failure sees plane crash into gate; nobody injured

Rescue crews headed to the scene at Stamps and Henderson Roads.

Coming up in Cowichan: Public speaking, water, food preservation

The Justice for the Peace Island tour is stopping in Duncan on Wednesday, March 21.

Airline passenger-rights bill claws back protections for travellers: Advocate

Bill C-49 would double tarmac delays, scrap compensation for flights affected by mechanical failures

Canadian research vessel to explore 19th Century shipwrecks

Commissioned this week in Victoria, the RV David Thompson is Parks Canada’s newest vessel

VIDEO: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the Burnaby terminal Saturday

B.C. man to plead guilty in connection with hit-and-run that killed teen

Jason Gourlay charged with failure to stop at the scene of accident, attempting to obstruct justice

Rescue boat theft marks third in 3 years for B.C. SAR team

Eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was stolen Friday night, found Saturday morning

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild goaltenders a cause for concern

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Lilia Zaharieva wants to share her medical good fortune

UVic student wants treatment for cystic fibrosis made available for all

Most Read