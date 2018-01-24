Little Winnifred Rittenhouse is the Cowichan Lake area’s New Year’s Baby for 2018. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

VIDEO: Meet little Winnifred: Cowichan Lake’s 2018 New Year’s Baby

She arrived early, but everyone was thrilled at the Rittenhouse home at the Lake when she showed up

Cowichan Lake’s New Year’s baby is Winnifred Jeannette Rittenhouse.

She was born on Jan. 2 at 3:41 a.m., according to mom, Lisa, who chatted with us on Friday, Jan. 12 in her kitchen, with son, Felix, checking out the action. Husband, Ben, wasn’t feeling well that day so he decided to miss the photo shoot.

Winnifred arrived early in the morning but before her scheduled date, too.

“She was expected yesterday (Jan. 11). I was going to go in for a C-section yesterday. That was our planned date. But she decided to come a week and a half earlier. Her actual due date was Jan. 17. I had gestational diabetes, and she was breech and big so we knew we had to do a C-section, and we had it planned. But my water broke on the night of Jan. 2, about midnight, and three hours later, out she came.”

And she was a big girl.

“She weighed nine pounds eight and a half ounces. He brother did beat her, though. He was 10 pounds 11 ounces. Big babies run in my family. I also had gestational diabetes with her. But there are no diabetics in my family. I made sure I kept my sugars low and I had to take some insulin.”

Brother Felix was an interested observer during the interview.

“Felix means happiness and luck. He was a very lucky baby, the way he came out, and he’s a very happy boy. His head was so big, that with him, if I hadn’t had a C-section, one of us would have died.”

Winnifred also came into the world by way of a C-section, but it was because she presented herself in a breech position.

“I figure that if she wasn’t breech, she would have come out naturally. She was very long, and big, though.”

Mom and baby both look great now.

“Well, I teach dance so I keep myself fit,” Rittenhouse said.

The new mom praised the staff at Cowichan District Hospital for their kind care of her and her infant while she was there.

“They were wonderful,” she said.


lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Mom and baby get a gift basket Jan. 15 from Xi Gamma Kappa, the local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. The group has been presenting new baby gifts to the first baby born in our area for many years. (Rolli Gunderson photo)

Previous story
Thousands of B.C. students, teachers to receive coding classes, digital skill training
Next story
Police dog Griff nabs suspect who fled in SUV from Chilliwack to Hope

Just Posted

VIDEO: Meet little Winnifred: Cowichan Lake’s 2018 New Year’s Baby

She arrived early, but everyone was thrilled at the Rittenhouse home at the Lake when she showed up

Longtime teacher Lucile Palsson remembered by many

Memorial to be held Jan. 24

Consultant recommends space-sharing at curling rink

Dry-floor space should also be increased.

Cops looking for vandals who ripped apart Cobble Hill bathroom

Shawnigan Lake RCMP want to catch vandals who caused thousands of dollars in damage

Column: Pickleball report from Lake Cowichan

Pickleball season is just around the corner and 2018 promises to be an exciting year

VIDEO: Jamboree Day a great success at Cowichan Lake arena

Lake Cowichan minor hockey, and its friends, families, and supporters are out in force for jamboree

Realtors fear new ban on dual agency will hit rural B.C. hardest

Beyond less choice for consumers, new rules mean Realtors are prone to conflicting sales

Police dog Griff nabs suspect who fled in SUV from Chilliwack to Hope

Donald Stoochnoff faces four criminal charges including flight from officer and resisting arrest

Thousands of B.C. students, teachers to receive coding classes, digital skill training

More than 130,000 B.C. students will receive access to programs, including Surrey Centre Elementary

Trudeau to host first B.C. town hall of the year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will talk jobs and the economy on Feb. 2 in Nanaimo

Man behind Slack and Flickr to be honoured by University of Victoria

Stewart Butterfield helped co-found Flickr and Slack following his graduation from UVic in 1996

New provincial health officer takes over in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry replaces retiring Dr. Perry Kendall to head public health efforts

U.S. gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years

Troublesome wild turkeys ruffle feathers in southeastern B.C.

Imagine: 80 turkeys running free in your town

Most Read