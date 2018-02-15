VIDEO: Large Cowichan crowd marches in support of missing, murdered aboriginal people

Cowichan Tribes’ first annual march for the murdered and missing was a huge success Feb. 10.

Walking in force through Duncan was an effective way of reminding everyone that too many cases are still unsolved.

It all started with prayers and drumming at midmorning and then the First Annual Walk for Murdered and Missing Men, Women and Children moved out from the shelter of the carved gate on Cowichan Way, making its way, with a police escort, around the core of downtown Duncan.

Then, they headed to the Si’em Lelum Gym for a gathering and lunch, with guest speakers such as Cowichan Chief William Seymour, Pacheedaht Chief Jeff Jones, Halalt Chief James Thomas and elder Joseph Norris, plus members of families from missing and murdered people, and other honorary speakers, and performances in honour of the day.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Arm in arm, marchers in their hundreds start off on a walk that would take them right around central Duncan. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Drumming and chanting help focus the large crowd on the reason for their march. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Many families join the Walk for Missing and Murdered Aboriginal People in Duncan on Feb. 10. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Some of the walkers at the event carried signs or photos reminding everyone of a specific person. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The march finally makes its way along Canada Avenue in downtown Duncan. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The march finally makes its way along Canada Avenue in downtown Duncan. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The march finally makes its way along Canada Avenue in downtown Duncan before heading towards the Si’em Lelum gym for lunch, speeches, and discussion. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
Thirteen pedestrians hit in 14 months in Prince Rupert
Next story
Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor general says

Just Posted

Exhibition Grounds packed for Islands Agriculture Show

Back after a year away, this year’s Islands Agriculture Show was again… Continue reading

VIDEO: Large Cowichan crowd marches in support of missing, murdered aboriginal people

Members of several First Nations are joined by friends and supporters in walk through Duncan

Column Drivesmart: Is it legal for police to drive like that?

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit was in the news this week

Column: Superb effort behind the scenes keeps Cowichan Music Festival rolling

Marshalling thousands of performers is just a part of the work done by a group of great volunteers

VIDEO: Red dresses in Duncan reminder cases still unsolved

They are still missing but to families and friends, they and their stories are not forgotten

VIDEO: Large Cowichan crowd marches in support of missing, murdered aboriginal people

Members of several First Nations are joined by friends and supporters in walk through Duncan

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor general says

Flooding, wildfire risks need local, provincial action

Machete-wielding masked suspect robs Nanaimo liquor store

Second incident in recent months of Scream-mask robber at same cold beer and wine store

Opinion: Seriously Kim? We have the right to bare arms

A Princeton reporter reacts after a former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

‘Supercluster’ tech groups to share up to $950M in federal cash

It’s part of a high-tech collaboration to foster growth and create jobs

Home sales in Canada dip to lowest level in 3 years: CREA

Canadian Real Estate Association says January activity was down in 75% of local markets

Thirteen pedestrians hit in 14 months in Prince Rupert

Multimedia story on three people who want change after at least eight pedestrians hit in crosswalks

Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting

While Trump avoids the topic, Florida governor Rick Scott vows to keep mentally ill from getting guns

Most Read