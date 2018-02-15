VIDEO: Large Cowichan crowd marches in support of missing, murdered aboriginal people

Cowichan Tribes’ first annual march for the murdered and missing was a huge success Feb. 10.

Walking in force through Duncan was an effective way of reminding everyone that too many cases are still unsolved.

It all started with prayers and drumming at midmorning and then the First Annual Walk for Murdered and Missing Men, Women and Children moved out from the shelter of the carved gate on Cowichan Way, making its way, with a police escort, around the core of downtown Duncan.

Then, they headed to the Si’em Lelum Gym for a gathering and lunch, with guest speakers such as Cowichan Chief William Seymour, Pacheedaht Chief Jeff Jones, Halalt Chief James Thomas and elder Joseph Norris, plus members of families from missing and murdered people, and other honorary speakers, and performances in honour of the day.

Arm in arm, marchers in their hundreds start off on a walk that would take them right around central Duncan. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Drumming and chanting help focus the large crowd on the reason for their march. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Many families join the Walk for Missing and Murdered Aboriginal People in Duncan on Feb. 10. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Some of the walkers at the event carried signs or photos reminding everyone of a specific person. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The march finally makes its way along Canada Avenue in downtown Duncan. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

