VIDEO: Lake Cowichan’s new town council sworn in at impressive ceremony Nov. 6

Mayor Rod Peters and his council, Tim McGonigle, Lorna Vomacka, Carolyne Austin, and Kristine Sandhu, were sworn in officially in an impressive ceremony in Lake Cowichan on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Piper Peter Leckie led in the official party, the Lake Cowichan Tenors sang ‘O Canada’ in four-part harmony, Ts’uubaa-asatx Chief Georgina Livingstone and band administrator Aaron Hamilton welcomed the new team and thanked them for putting themselves forward for public office, Pastor Terry Hale gave an invocation, Judge Parker MacCarthy officiated at the swearing in, and former councillor Pat Foster kept everything rolling as emcee.

Foster said, “Judge Parker MacCarthy was appointed to the provincial court of British Columbia on Oct. 18, 2010. He was originally assigned to sit at and out of the Nanaimo courthouse. Following this assignment he presided over all the northern Vancouver Island courthouses from Nanaimo up to Port Hardy and out to Port Alberni and on the west coast to Tofino and Ucluelet. Wow, he was busy! He has also presided in Vancouver and in the northern region and the Interior of British Columbia. He was assigned to the courthouse in Duncan but with other judicial senior responsibilities which frequently see him in Victoria and the Western Communities and at Ganges on Saltspring Island. His judicial assignments include presiding over hearings and trials in all areas of the provincial court judisdiction, which encompasses criminal, civil, family, youth, and child protection. A judge is required to serve a three-year term on the provincial executive of the Provincial Court Judges Association. For the last three years he has been a member of the Court Education committee, which is responsible for organizing the presentation of semi-annual programs for all judges at the provincial court. He was awarded the distinction of and became a Queen’s Council in 1997.”

MacCarthy congratulated all candidates, both successful and unsuccessful for “strengthening the democratic process”.

He said that elected representatives undertake an important role in B.C.

“As councillors you are given the ability to make laws. You have been afforded this right by the people and owe a legal duty to them, which you are about to acknowledge by way of your oath.”

Government has three branches: executive, legislative, and judicial and MacCarthy said he was proud to be able to represent the judicial branch in swearing in the new council.

For all those who have served in the past or are about to serve now, “your community owes you a wonderful debt of gratitude” because councillors “give of your time from family, deal with difficult community problems, prepare for meetings by reading voluminous materials, and may at times have to look into the eyes of your neighbours when you have to make your difficult decisions, not an easy task. The making of tough decisions is something that all representatives of all branches of government have in common. As you make those decisions, I urge you to remember that our society functions because of your commitment,” he said.

Foster herself gave the charge to the councillors, saying, “There will be those who will oppose any decision made and those who support. It is important not to take anything personally when you make a decision and listen carefully to all views and decide as a team what is best for the community. Treat everybody and every issue with respect and integrity.

“Enjoy your time at the council table and enjoy working together. It is a great privilege that you have earned.”