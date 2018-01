Lake Cowichan minor hockey, and its friends, families, and supporters are out in force for jamboree

From the novices to the skills competition, there was lots to watch and enjoy at the Lake Cowichan hockey jamboree. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

There was lots to see at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena Saturday, Jan. 20 as Lake Cowichan Minor Hockey celebrated Jamboree Day.

From the earnest skating of the novices and initiation kids to their smooth and skilled older brothers and sisters, the joy of hockey was on display all day, and a large crowd turned out to to enjoy it.

