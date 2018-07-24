Alex Bews

VIDEO: Fire in Comox destroys home

A home on Rodello Street has been completely destroyed

A structure fire on Rodello Street in Comox levelled a home and some surrounding outbuildings, Tuesday evening.

Fire crews were called to the residence on Rodello Street just before 9 p.m.

According to Comox Fire Rescue Chief Gord Schreiner, his crew had been out in Comox Harbour when they saw flames candling in the trees.

”The house was fully involved, the trees were going, and there were two sheds on neighbouring properties that also burned down. It was a fairly large fire,” he said.

Area resident Alex Bews, one of the first on scene, said he could see embers flying everywhere.

Schreiner confirmed everyone escaped safely.

“There was somebody home at the time… no civilians got injured,” he said. “We did have one firefighter suffer some heat exhaustion. He’s been treated and is back in service now.”

Schreiner said it was not as bad as it could have been.

“The trees went up very quickly because it’s been so dry. This could have been a lot worse. We are lucky we got it out when we did.”

RELATED: Campfire ban coming into effect across West Coast

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Neighbour captures video of B.C. home engulfed by flames
Next story
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Cowichan on July 22

Just Posted

Cowichan wins ugly in jr. B Island final opener

Thunder hold off Westshore Bears to take 1-0 lead in best-of-three

Meade Creek Recycling Centre opens after $5.5M upgrade

New and upgraded $5.5-million facility offers more recycing options

Cowichan cleans up on BC Summer Games podium

Local athletes collect more than three dozen medals

North Cowichan looks to set up reserve fund for Quamichan Lake

Solutions for algae-plagued Quamichan Lake could be expensive

Overnight road work closes Pacific Marine Circle Route

The portion of the Pacific Marine Circle Route between Port Renfrew and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Fire in Comox destroys home

A home on Rodello Street has been completely destroyed

Neighbour captures video of B.C. home engulfed by flames

A house in Comox on Vancouver Island went up in flames Tuesday night

Campfire bans issued around B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service is implementing bans in the Kamloops Fire Centre and the Southeast Fire Centre

Vehicles and outbuildings burned in Okanagan wildfire

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

Immigrant women less likely to get breast cancer screening: B.C. study

BC Cancer researcher says access to a primary care physician can help

VIDEO: Humpback rubs against whale-watching boat

Tourism operator describes astonishing encounter

Whitecaps coach all but confirms Alphonso Davies heading to Bayern Munich

Carl Robinson talks about the 17-year-old star joining the top club at the end of MLS season

Petronas secures 25% of LNG Canada

The deal will allow Petronas to develop its natural gas resource in northeast B.C.

Operation Little Black Dress reaching new heights for B.C. search and rescue group

Women hope to inspire others to fundraise for their search and rescue volunteers

Most Read