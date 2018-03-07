VIDEO: Cowichan Lake honours the year’s best

Lorne Scheffer was beaming as he provided Lake Cowichan Chamber of Commerce members with an update on the work of the Cowichan Lake Community Forest Co-operative.

And the smile got a little broader following his speech when he was named the 2017 Lake Cowichan Citizen of the Year.

As the chair of the Forest Co-operative, Scheffer has led the organization in its 10-year quest to obtain a new long term Community Forest Agreement to replace the fixed term 20-year licence they knew would expire in 2017.

“We’re going to be able to make an announcement very soon,” Scheffer said shortly after receiving the award from Chamber vice-president Brent Clancy at the annual general meeting.

“We’re just waiting to hear from the Ministry but we expect the minister to be here later this year and it will be great news for the Cowichan Lake region,” Scheffer said, confident the new licence is on the way.

Scheffer was a popular choice for the prestigious award.

He has tirelessly inspired and guided the Forest Co-operative board of directors to work closely with the Pacheedaht First Nation near Port Renfrew through the process, the Chamber said.

The Forest Co-operative came into being following the closing of forest products operations in the Lake Cowichan area and was meant to soften the economic blow to the community.

“Over the years, under Lorne’s guidance and the support of community members on the board of directors, the Forest Co-op developed logging policies and marketing arrangements that enable smaller sawmills in the Cowichan Valley and the central Island to obtain log supply and support local employment,” the Chamber added.

Profits generated by the Forest Co-op are put back into the community through scholarships, aid to local non-profits and local infrastructure. During 2017, local funding totaled more than $82,000.

Among the larger beneficiaries were the Kaatza Museum expansion ($26,391), Canada Trail Renovation ($30,000) and Memory Lane Renovation ($10,000).

The Legion, the food bank and the Lady of the Lake Society were other organizations that received support from the Forest Co-operative.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Previous story
Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cowichan Lake honours the year’s best

With a full slate of awards, the Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce was in party mood

Small earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

A magnitude 2.3 quake centered seven kilometres from Langford

Local business leaders criticize Provincial budget

Many businesses getting hammered with taxes

Cow High jr. girls win bracket at B.C.’s

The Cowichan Secondary Thunderbirds bounced back after a loss in their opening… Continue reading

Environment minister responds to odour concerns in Chemainus

Smells around a waste and compost treatment facility have been ongoing for years

VIDEO: Excitement growing as Lake Cowichan’s Centennial Park opening discussed

It’s not spring, but baseball was on the agenda as Kelly Bergstrom meets with Lake Cowichan council

B.C. woman slapped with fine for living in late mother’s 55+ condo

Coralee Stevens, 48, fought to reside in Fraser Valley complex for those 55 and older

BCHL Today: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have Victoria on the ropes

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. wine ban lifted too soon, Alberta’s Jason Kenney says

Premier John Horgan’s anti-pipeline strategy ‘100 little ankle-biting efforts’

Going for gold: Canada aiming to top 16 medals won in Sochi

Canada is sending 55 athletes to PyeongChang

B.C teacher resigns, has teaching licence suspended after profanity-laced rant

Vancouver teacher told a student to “shut your teeth”

Trump administration once again lifts elephant trophy ban

The Trump administration has quietly decided once again to allow Americans to import the body parts of African elephants shot for sport

NAFTA: Why the U.S. wants a deal within weeks

It’s the U.S. argument that political events beyond the spring could make it harder to finish a deal and get final ratification votes

Feds eye tougher screening of gun owners for mental health, violence concerns

The Liberals are planning to introduce legislation in coming weeks to fulfill platform promises on firearms, including a requirement for “enhanced background checks”

Most Read