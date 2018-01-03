VIDEO: Cowichan Lake families celebrate New Year at arena

A large crowd of families turned out at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena on Dec. 31 for the annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

At this early-evening event, there were crafts for the kids, and they lined up eagerly at the table to work with Vicki Wingo Ordano. Elsewhere, kids and their parents were enjoying ice skating, and there were also special activities for the tiniest ones upstairs in the playroom.

A group of skaters gathered at centre ice to wish everyone a happy new year, and then it was time to get out to the lobby for the big countdown and balloon drop.

Excited kids gathered under the big net of balloons suspended way above them and then shrieked delightedly as they came down on them, after organizers found a way to open the reluctant net.

Cheer for the new year! is held at centre ice at Lake Cowichan’s arena on Dec. 31. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

It’s New Year’s Eve at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena and everyone is in a party mood. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)