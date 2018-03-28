Everyone at the Lake Cowichan council meeting appeared most interested to learn about the many programs now run by the Cowichan Green Community. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

VIDEO: CGC wows Lake Cowichan council with annual update

Cowichan Green Community has a lot of ways of opening new doors to build community foundations

Judy Stafford of Cowichan Green Community gave a report on all the exciting programs being offered by her group to benefit Valley residents during her annual visit to Lake Cowichan town council recently.

She gave a brief overview of each of the many programs that Cowichan Green Community offers to the people of the Cowichan Valley, laying particular emphasis on the family cooking classes that not only help families spend quality time together but give them a greater understanding of nutrition, using local food, and teach them actual food preparation and cooking skills.

The environment at the community kitchen is fun and lively and the families really enjoy themselves, she said.

Stafford also mentioned that the CGC will be hosting free family food preservation workshops, geared to young families, that will build food awareness among young people and children.

She also showed a PowerPoint presentation that showcased such CGC projects as the Cowichan Incubator Seed Farm, Fruit Save, the KinPark Kids Camp and Youth Urban Farm, community gardens and more.

The Cowichan Green Community also offers a Cowichan Grown Farm, Food, and Drink map, and other resources to help Valley residents source their food close to home.

 

There are many ways the overall community benefits from the various programs offered by her group, Stafford says. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Previous story
Softball community grieving death of Vancouver Island teen with strep throat
Next story
Kremlin vows to respond to diplomatic expulsions

Just Posted

Mary Lowther column: Organization key to not overdoing it in the spring garden

You’d think by my age I would have learned to pace myself

VIDEO: CGC wows Lake Cowichan council with annual update

Cowichan Green Community has a lot of ways of opening new doors to build community foundations

Four local bands step up to raise funds for Duncan Showroom

Bring the gang for a great night with lots of great local talent

Brothers and former Caps battling in WHL playoffs

Saltspring’s Toppings played minor hockey in Cowichan Valley

Business notes: Website looks to highlight Cowichan Valley businesses

Currently 56 B.C.-based food and beverage companies are featured

VIDEO: CGC wows Lake Cowichan council with annual update

Cowichan Green Community has a lot of ways of opening new doors to build community foundations

Woman, child killed in snowmobile incident west of Golden: RCMP

Police say the pair were on a guided snowmobile tour in the back country west of city

Softball community grieving death of Vancouver Island teen with strep throat

Robin Carey, 13, was a standout softball and baseball player, twice representing Team Canada

Kremlin vows to respond to diplomatic expulsions

Kremlin to respond to expulsions of more than 130 Russian diplomats

Probation for man who whipped son for eating toast too slowly

The man who hit his child with an USB cord for eating toast too slowly given a conditional discharge

Former B.C. police detective pleads guilty to 3 sex-related offences

James Fisher made his guilty pleas at provincial court in Surrey

B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

B.C. city to fine those who give cash to panhandlers, buskers

Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns

Most Read