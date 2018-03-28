VIDEO: CGC wows Lake Cowichan council with annual update

Cowichan Green Community has a lot of ways of opening new doors to build community foundations

Everyone at the Lake Cowichan council meeting appeared most interested to learn about the many programs now run by the Cowichan Green Community. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Judy Stafford of Cowichan Green Community gave a report on all the exciting programs being offered by her group to benefit Valley residents during her annual visit to Lake Cowichan town council recently.

She gave a brief overview of each of the many programs that Cowichan Green Community offers to the people of the Cowichan Valley, laying particular emphasis on the family cooking classes that not only help families spend quality time together but give them a greater understanding of nutrition, using local food, and teach them actual food preparation and cooking skills.

The environment at the community kitchen is fun and lively and the families really enjoy themselves, she said.

Stafford also mentioned that the CGC will be hosting free family food preservation workshops, geared to young families, that will build food awareness among young people and children.

She also showed a PowerPoint presentation that showcased such CGC projects as the Cowichan Incubator Seed Farm, Fruit Save, the KinPark Kids Camp and Youth Urban Farm, community gardens and more.

The Cowichan Green Community also offers a Cowichan Grown Farm, Food, and Drink map, and other resources to help Valley residents source their food close to home.