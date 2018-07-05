The coroner, centre, is on site supervising the removal of the body from the site near the railway tracks. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

VIDEO: Body found in Duncan near railway tracks near Black Bridge

A body was discovered in a tent in Duncan Thursday morning

Paramedics removed a body from the area near the Black Bridge in Duncan about 11 a.m. Thursday, July 5.

RCMP spokesperson Tammy Douglas said Mounties are investigating a body found in a tent.

A couple of police officers, a coroner, and several paramedics were on scene, behind yellow police tape.

A nearby resident called the Citizen after seeing police and the coroner on the railway tracks behind the Duncan RV and trailer park.

“One of them had a pink mask, perhaps to prevent the smell coming through, but afterwards those four coroners were all dressed in those paper coveralls. They put some ropes down the bank and hauled up what looked like a body bag,” he said. “It was probably about 8 o’clock this morning I saw police officers standing on the tracks, and it’s taken about three hours until now.”

He said he had no idea who had called the RCMP but then added, “Several days ago I noticed a lady walking along the tracks towards the dike accompanied by a police officer. They went up to approximately the same location. I’m not sure what became of that. It seemed like nothing at the time but they were in a similar location. It was a middle aged woman who was carrying a backpack; she seemed like she had been on a walk or something like that and had noticed something unusual, maybe a smell, and had notified the police. But maybe they didn’t notice it or look down the bank. I’m not sure.”

 

Paramedics take away the body after loading it onto a stretcher Thursday morning, July 5. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
Half-brother sentenced to life for killing B.C. teen Rachel Pernosky
Next story
Rare white raven seen on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

VIDEO: Body found in Duncan near railway tracks near Black Bridge

A body was discovered in a tent in Duncan Thursday morning

Caps’ captain commits to college

MacTavish moves on, but team adds a new Guy

RCMP seize fentanyl, weapons in Chemainus, Crofton drug raids

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have seized several pounds of drugs,

June a busy month for B.C. Hockey League

BCHL draftees include a one-time Capital

Wooden Boat Festival features 100-year-old Wind

the Cowichan Bay Maritime Centre’s 33rd Annual Wooden Boat Festival taking place July 7 and 8.

VIDEO: Body found in Duncan near railway tracks near Black Bridge

A body was discovered in a tent in Duncan Thursday morning

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

18-year-old arrested after a stabbing at Nanaimo’s tent city

Incident happened at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; victim recovering from a ‘life-threatening stab wound’

Moment of silence set for Capital newspaper shooting victims

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m ET

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

Youth organization hopes B.C. schools will incorporate its anti-porn curriculum

Designed by the Youth Well-Being Project, the curriculum was designed to encourage healthy sexuality

Most Read