A scene from a video of the Oliver Fire Department inviting volunteer firefighters to the spring training seminar in the South Okanagan. Screenshot from video

Video: B.C. firefighters featured in quirky video

Oliver Fire Department posts video about their B.C. volunteer firefighter spring training seminar

The Oliver Fire Department, with the help of ET2 Media, has created a video promoting the B.C. volunteer firefighter spring training seminar that they host every second year.

“We came up with the idea a couple of weeks ago when a group of us sat down and hashed out ideas what we could do. We decided to spoof a trailer for a video game,” said Rob Graham, media relations for the Oliver Fire Department./

The video filmed in the South Okanagan, features actual members of the Oliver Fire Department with the support of their respective businesses and the community.

“I’ve had several guys in the video comment that already they have had people in the street come up to them and tell them what a good job they did,” said Graham.

Erick Thompson, of ET2 Media, did the video production and a director’s cut is expected to be released soon that will also feature Graham.

“All the guys were really good and Erick did a great job filming it. Because the video is modelled after the Call of Duty WWII video game commercial, we contacted Activision and made sure we got their approval and the approval of the record company for the music as well. Activision got back to us and gave us the go ahead and said they really enjoyed watching it,” said Graham.

The B.C. volunteer firefighter spring training seminar takes place in Oliver May 4 to 6.

“We always put on a great show with the hands on training and typically end up with 300 to 400 firefighters that attend,” said Graham.

