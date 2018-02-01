VIDEO: Adventurous sea lion swimming in Somenos Marsh going viral

Everyone’s talking about (and sharing) the video of a sea lion who’s made his way to Somenos Marsh

By the shape of the head, it appears a sea lion has reached Somenos Marsh. To see the video, go to cowichanvalleycitizen.com (Submitted)

What appears to be a sea lion has swum all the way to Somenos Marsh.

Heavy rain and high tides have raised water levels all over the Cowichan Valley and Rhonda Vertefeuille of Youbou shot a short video on Wednesday, Jan. 31 showing the sea lion swimming in the flooded marsh near the Trans Canada Highway in Duncan.

Then, she uploaded it to her Facebook page. By the following morning, the video had been viewed 45,000 times and shared by nearly 2,000 people.

It really has Valley folks talking.

Comments like: “This guy is so far from home. Must’ve got lost chasting some steelhead maybe?” “Seriously, what’s the closest salt water bay?”

That question got Bob Isbister thinking and he made a map showing where the adventurous creature must have travelled.

He posted it along with the comment: “A screen shot from Google Earth showing the route the sea lion would have followed to ‘get to class’ today at the Open Air Classroom near Duncan, B.C. Distance from the salt chuck at Cowichan Bay measures at 8.8 kms. A perfect storm of very high rainfall over the last three days and a high tide would have made access via the Cowichan River and Somenos Creek very easy.”

Previous story
Province announces $1.5 million in funding to combat overdose epidemic
Next story
Woman’s ‘genderless’ ID won’t fly in B.C.

Just Posted

VIDEO: Adventurous sea lion swimming in Somenos Marsh going viral

Everyone’s talking about (and sharing) the video of a sea lion who’s made his way to Somenos Marsh

Homelessness and affordable housing still concerns for Lake Cowichan council

The Lake doesn’t have a big homeless problem yet but finding affordable housing is becoming difficult

Laketown Ranch tops up food bank funds for Cowichan Lake

The grand total of the donation drive was $5,050.

VIDEO: LCS vs Caps game becoming a tradition for Lake Cowichan School

From a simple visit among many, the Capitals stop at Lake Cowichan is becoming major event

Column: Right or not, letters your chance to have your say

The operator of the hot dog stand at Canadian Tire is all perfectly legal, business licence and all

UPDATED: Some roads re-opened after flooding, closures in Cowichan

Situation to be monitored through the day

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Justice, cops and water

Learn about restorative justice Warmland Restorative Justice Society is a non-profit society… Continue reading

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

Province announces $1.5 million in funding to combat overdose epidemic

Eighteeen B.C. cities get money to increase support for users, and access to harm reduction supplies

From raided B.C. pot shop to convenience store in six days

Raided Cawston medical marijuana dispensary has now reopened as convenience store

Most Read