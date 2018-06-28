VIDEO: Accident caught on Campbell River RCMP dashcam

‘This momentary lapse of attention nearly had dire consequences for all involved’

The Campbell River RCMP caught an accident on dashcam earlier this month and are using the footage as a reminder to drivers to always be aware of their surroundings when behind the wheel.

“On June 18, 2018 at 1:30 p.m., two members of the Campbell River RCMP were at a residence on Campbell River Road following up on an investigation,” according to the RCMP release on the accident. “Their vehicles were parked on the north side of the road well off the traveled portion of the road.”

While at the residence the RCMP members heard a crash and witnessed the outcome.

“Upon review of the dashcam footage it was clear that a westbound Toyota Rav 4 stopped to make a left hand turn with his indicator on,” the release continues. “A second westbound vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner failed to slow down and collided with the rear of the Rav 4. The impact caused the Rav 4 across the centreline where it collided with a northbound Ford cube van. The cube van narrowly missed colliding with the parked police vehicles.

“The cube van’s fuel tanks were ruptured spilling nearly 200 litres of diesel onto the roadway. Police called for assistance from BC Ambulance and Fire. The City of Campbell River, Department of Highways and Emcon also assisted in dealing with the spill.”

Incredibly, none of the persons involved were seriously injured.

“It appears that the driver of the 4Runner was momentarily distracted by looking at the parked police vehicles and failed to realize the person in front had slowed to turn,” according to the release. “This momentary lapse of attention nearly had dire consequences for all involved. Please stay alert at all times when behind the wheel.

The driver will be facing charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, according to the release.

A link to the dashcam video of the accident can be found at the Campbell River Crimestoppers Facebook page.