B.C. police help arrest Alberta doctor alleged to have targeted 5-year-old for sex

Fred Janke is facing charges of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child

A doctor who practiced in Sylvan Lake for 30 years is accused of allegedly trying to have sex with a five-year-old child.

Edmonton police arrested Dr. Fred Janke, 62, on June 28. He was charged with child exploitation offences after a joint investigation involving ALERT’S Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the Victoria Police Department.

Janke is facing charges of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child as well as making and distributing child pornography. Since the charges are strictly related to online offences, ICE encourages anyone with information about this case to come forward and contact police or cybertip.ca

Police allege Janke was engaged in sexually explicit conversations since October 2017 with a person he met online. The sexual conversations progressed to Janke attempting to arrange to have sex with the person’s five-year-old daughter. The daughter didn’t exist and instead, Janke was in fact, speaking with a Victoria Police Department undercover officer.

According to Mike Tucker, communications director of ALERT, the Victoria Police Department’s ICE unit was conducting proactive, online investigation involving a website known to host online chat rooms geared towards child sex.

“Once the Victoria Police Department ICE investigators determined the suspect was based in Alberta the information was referred to ALERT’s Ice Unit,” said Tucker.

ALERT – which targets serious and organized crime – is funded by the Alberta Government and has the most sophisticated law enforcement resources in the province. It consists of members of Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.

The Alberta College of Family Physicians issued a statement Friday afternoon saying they were “shocked and saddened” by the news announced June 29 about Dr. Janke.

“Due to the gravity of this matter we will not be available for further comment,” said Terri Potter, executive director of Alberta College of Family Physicians.

Dr. Janke was president of the Alberta College of Family Physicians but was removed Friday. President-Elect Dr. Vishal Bhellahas takes the role effective immediately.

Dr. Janke will be asked to withdraw from practicing medicine and if he refuses the College of Physicians and Surgeons can suspend his license.

Dr. Janke is also an Associate Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Alberta and Director of Rural and Regional Health in the Division of Community Engagement. He was named as Outstanding Clinician of the Year for the David Thompson Health Region and in 2002, he was honoured for his contributions to Family Medicine through a Canadian College of Family Physician Fellowship Award. The Professional Association of Residents of Alberta also recognized Dr. Janke with an award for excellence in clinical teaching in 2002-03. He received a Fellowship from the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada in 2009 for his service to rural communities and teaching rural medicine.

He is listed as a physician on the Sylvan Family Health Centre. Their website states that he has contributed to the family in numerous ways including the Sylvan Lake Extended Care Society. He organized fundraisers to help make a nursing home become a reality in 2003. He also led many mission projects in Jamaica that helped provide free medical care to people in Jamaica and Belize.

The allegations against Dr. Janke haven’t been proven in a court of law.

Previous story
Kayaker mauled by grizzly bear in southeast B.C.
Next story
Yes, No sides aim for $500,000 in run up to electoral referendum facing court action

Just Posted

Robert Barron column: Theft from artists has to stop

It concerns me that these types of incidents are becoming more common.

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash north of Duncan on holiday weekend

At least one person is believed to be injured in the two-car crash

Sunday Music back at Maple Bay Marina

Brent Hutchinson & Friends will lead the way

Andrea Rondeau column: Write on, Cowichan readers

Letters are a little different because they are written by you, the readers

Kayaker mauled by grizzly bear in southeast B.C.

The man was transported to hospital where he is recovering from injuries to his legs and mid-body

Coming up in Cowichan: Plant sale, Casino night kick off Canada Day weekend

Plant sale takes over the HUB Saturday The Cowichan Station Area Association… Continue reading

Check your Lotto 6/49 ticket: you could be a millionaire

Ticket was purchased in Richmond, B.C., Saturday night

Yes, No sides aim for $500,000 in run up to electoral referendum facing court action

B.C. residents will get their chance to vote this fall

B.C. police help arrest Alberta doctor alleged to have targeted 5-year-old for sex

Fred Janke is facing charges of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child

Family grieving after Kamloops man, 19, dies in workplace accident

Brendan Stokes was employed at Kamloops Tirecraft, and was killed in some kind of accident

Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

1 year after vanishing from the sky, B.C. pilot is remembered

Alex Simmons and Sydney Robillard were in a Piper Warrior aircraft that left Alberta on June 8, 2017

B.C. woman outraged after 2 mountain goats killed along Highway 31

A nanny and a kid goat were struck just north of Kaslo this week.

Most Read