Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

Mounties are looking for a couple of robbers who set their sights on a sex shop and all of its bounty.

RCMP received a 911 emergency call Jan. 22 at 7:38 p.m., of a robbery that had just been committed at Wild Kingdom located in the 500 block of Lawrence Avenue in downtown Kelowna. Police learned that two men, each with their faces covered and one brandishing a firearm, entered the store and demanded cash from the two employees on site.

“There were no customers inside the business at the time of the robbery,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release. “Once inside, the suspects proceeded to retrieve the employee’s cellular phones, physically restrain them and secure them in a back room.”

The culprits reportedly fled from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and a selection of adult sex toys.

Once the suspects fled, the store employees were able to break free of their restraints and call 911.

“Both female victims sustained minor injuries related to being physically restrained,” said O’Donaghey. “They have each been offered help from RCMP Victim Services.”

RCMP set up an area of containment and a Kelowna RCMP Police Service Dog was called to the scene to assist with a search for the suspects who were not located.

Both suspects were described to police as Caucasian males, in their late 20s or early 30s, standing approximately 5-foot-10, of slim build, each wearing a pair of gloves with their faces covered with a balaclava. One of the males, who reportedly had green eyes, wore a grey hoodie and a pair of jeans, while the other wore a black hoodie and a dark coloured pair of pants.

Businesses in the vicinity are asked to review any surveillance footage which may have captured the suspects as they arrived in the area or fled after committing the robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, by leaving an online tip at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

