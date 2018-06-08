The Vancouver Island chapter of the Veterans Motorcycle Club has donated $350 to Duncan’s U-Fix It BikeWorks and ArtWorks. Pictured are, from left, bikers Jason Mann, Brian Lowe and Lloyd Rose with youths Patricia George-Wilson and Susan Wilson. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Veterans Motorcycle Club donates to local youth program

Members hand over $350 to U-Fix It BikeWorks and ArtWorks

The Vancouver Island chapter of the Veterans Motorcycle Club wants the community to know about the good work going on at Duncan’s U-Fix It BikeWorks and ArtWorks.

Members of the club, who are bikers that have served in the Canadian Armed Forces or the country’s allies, visited the U-Fix It BikeWorks and ArtWorks on Trunk Road earlier this month to present the 14-year-old program with a $350 donation.

U-Fix It BikeWorks and ArtWorks is an outreach program established by the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The program engages with local youth by promoting cycling, fitness and environmental awareness.

It provides space, tools, parts, art materials and adult role models in order to help young people fix bikes and create art to stimulate their imagination and build creative skills for the present and the future.

VMC spokesman Brian Lowe said the motorcycle club, which just recently moved its Vancouver Island headquarters from Ladysmith to Duncan, said the bikers wanted to give something back to the community.

The club also donated a $350 cheque to the Ladysmith Search and Rescue organization.

“We hold fundraisers so we can help out where we think it’s needed,” Lowe said while kids worked on art pieces all around him at the studio.

Biker Lloyd Rose said the VMC is impressed what what the Canadian Mental Health Association has achieved by teaching youth new skills at the U-Fix It BikeWorks and ArtWorks.

“A lot of people don’t even know this place exists, so we’re using this opportunity to draw attention to it,” he said.

Child and youth worker Cal Hosie said donations like that given by the VMC are what keeps operations going at the studio.

He said U-Fix It BikeWorks and ArtWorks receives core funding from the province, but supplies, tools and food are typically bought through donations.

“We would have little to work with without support from the community,” Hosie said.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

Just Posted

Cycle rally showcases problem of PTSD

They’ll be on the track for 24 hours at the Motorsport Resort this weekend

Police investigating alleged sexual assault

Incident reportedly occurred on trail on Wednesday afternoon

Mustangs take two from Island rivals

Cowichan baseball team routs Victoria, edges North Island

VIDEO: Most residents may be back to Parkland Apts. on Saturday

Cause still being assessed after fire at Parkland Apts. fire chases hundreds from their homes

North Cowichan to allow rainbow crosswalk at school

Motion pases in a 5-2 vote

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

In addition to the jackpot, there will be 52 Maxmillion prizes available

B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

Free for low-income, ‘less than $10 a day’ for many others

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

DNA privacy questioned in B.C. cold case arrest

While the arrest has brought closure to victim’s family, new investigative strategy has prompted debate about privacy rights

FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Portugal aim to continue championship form from 2016 Euros

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Kids plant more than 1,000 trees to replace those burned in 2017 wildfires

A new generation for a new generation

Most Read