COLD FOR A CAUSE Staff Sgt. Raj Sandhu (centre), in charge of operations at the West Shore RCMP’s Langford detachment, and RCMP spokesperson Const. Matthew Baker (right) after an icy dip in the waters of Willows Beach as part of the inaugural Polar Plunge on Sunday. Dozens of people took part in the event which raised more than $20,000 for Special Olympics British Columbia. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

Vancouver Island’s Best Videos of the Week

A look at some of the best video stories from the past week ending March 16, 2018

Comox: Olympic homecoming for Cassie Sharpe

A golden welcome awaited Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe as her return to the Comox Valley kicked off community events and of course some time on the slopes following her impressive success at PyeongChang 2018. FOR THE FULL STORY

COMOX: 1,000 pieces of pi

Comox Valley student Jack Born recited more than 1,100 numbers of Pi from memory, while raising money for charity. FOR THE FULL STORY

COWICHAN VALLEY: Brake failure causes plane crash

A plane crash at the Quamichan Lake Airport mangled a gate but thankfully no people or animals were injured in the crash. FOR THE FULL STORY

VICTORIA: Robots Go to War

If you ever imagined battling robots, you are not alone as high school students from across Canada and even the U.S. battled for robotic supremacy. FOR THE FULL STORY

SAANICH: Alcohol and swimming lead to near-drowning at Gorge

An afternoon of drinking beside the Gorge Waterway led to an ill-advised swim which ended up with a 53-year-old man nearly drowning before being pulled out by first responders. FOR THE FULL STORY

OAK BAY: Polar plungers raise $20,000 for Special Olympics B.C.

Icy waters didn’t deter supporters of the Special Olympics B.C. as brave souls ran in, and sometimes right back out for a great cause. FOR THE FULL STORY

For more great video stories follow your favourite black press publications online and on Facebook.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Submit your great videos to Arnold Lim at arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

Twitter: @ArnoldLimPhoto

Previous story
Washington state backs B.C. in pipeline dispute

Just Posted

Different draw might have meant different result for Shawnigan

Stags place fifth in province after entering as eighth seed

Lexi Bainas column: We have so much talent in the Cowichan Valley. Let’s celebrate it!

On top of good shows at Valley for-profit venues, there are great amateur performances as well

Girls flag football league holding another session

Try the sport at McAdam Park Monday at 6 p.m.

Tribute honours country superstars Twitty and Lynn

This Saturday, March 17, at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre, starting at 7:30 p.m.

School’s Out program gives youth free spring break bus rides

Students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 can ride the bus for free for most of spring break

UPDATED: Brake failure sees plane crash into gate; nobody injured

Rescue crews headed to the scene at Stamps and Henderson Roads.

Coming up in Cowichan: Public speaking, water, food preservation

The Justice for the Peace Island tour is stopping in Duncan on Wednesday, March 21.

Progress on fixing Phoenix pay system backlog could be short-lived: Ottawa

Feds have said they won’t try to recover money overpaid until all outstanding issues are fixed

Washington state backs B.C. in pipeline dispute

Governor Jay Inslee says he is ‘allied’ with the province on Trans Mountain expansion projection

Dead rabbits found at Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds stoke concerns about Nanaimo virus

A B.C. wildlife veterinarian says a few of the dead bunnies will be sent for diagnosis next week.

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on high-speed rail to U.S.

B.C. to contribute $300,000 to a million-dollar business study on the proposed project

B.C.-based CEO charged with conspiring to sell unhackable phones to criminals

Vincent Ramos of Richmond, was arrested last week in Seattle in years-long undercover operation

Saanich resident facing numerous charges in north Courtenay shooting incident

Richard Daniel Vigneault, a 27-year-old Saanich resident is facing numerous charges in… Continue reading

B.C. artist featured on T.V. series highlighting Indigenous tattoo artistry

Skindigenous, a series on APTN TV, features international tattooing traditions including a Salmon Arm artist

Most Read