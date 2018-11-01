Two parents reported finding Kinder Surprise eggs full of medication on Halloween night. Facebook photo courtesy Gail Williams

Vancouver Island trick or treaters receive suspicious treats

Two Port Alberni children received Kinder Surprise eggs full of antibiotic medication

  • Nov. 1, 2018 2:18 p.m.
  • News

Halloween night led to a few unplanned surprises for some Port Alberni trick or treaters, as Port Alberni RCMP received two calls from parents of trick or treaters who had received a container filled with unusual “treats.”

One young child had received a Kinder Surprise egg that contained some antibiotic medication. A similar report was received later, in which another child received an egg with medication inside it. The parents involved were quick to check the candy their children had gathered before anything was consumed and reported their findings to police.

Police were able to identify the home where the eggs had come from in the 2700 block of 12th Avenue. RCMP say an elderly woman in her ’80s, who appeared to have “a diminished mental capacity,” had been handing out various items such as mittens, scarfs, calculators, clocks and what she thought were Kinder Surprise eggs with toys. The woman was found to be in need of medical attention and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Luckily no one was injured or got ill from these medications,” said Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden. “Everyone’s safety is our top priority, and luckily the parents were able to describe the area and the house where their kids had received the Kinder Surprise eggs.

“This action allowed us to stop any more from being distributed and got the woman medical assistance.”

Parents are encouraged to carefully check their children’s candy stash before they start eating it to ensure it is safe. If anyone has received any of these unusual eggs or other suspicious treats, please call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

Most Read