Vancouver Island senior on scooter, stuck in snow, gets a tow home

Good Samaritans pitch in with some help in Parksville

  • Feb. 10, 2019 9:30 p.m.
  • News

A senior in a scooter is towed home in the snow by a Good Samaritan in Parksville on Sunday. (PQB News screen cap)

A senior in his motorized scooter got stuck in the snow In Parksville just a couple of blocks from his apartment and was given assistance by good Samaritans. They ended up towing him safely to his residence.

Posted by PQB News on Sunday, February 10, 2019

Via PQB News reporter Michael Briones:

A senior in his motorized scooter got stuck in the snow in Parksville on Sunday evening, just a couple of blocks from his apartment and was given assistance by Good Samaritans.

They ended up towing him safely to his residence.

RELATED: Island can expect ‘one-two punch’ of snowstorms

“I had just picked up my stepdaughter from work when we stumbled across this man,” said Briones. “He needed help and I started pushing him to get him going but he didn’t get far.

“A couple of gentleman came to assist and started pushing him uphill to get him going but the scooter’s wheels weren’t able to get any traction. I followed them from my car when another man in a Jeep stopped by to help. The stranded man said he lived just a couple of blocks away. The man said they would tow him and they did. One of the men rode in the Jeep to monitor the scooter being towed. I followed with my hazards on.”

— NEWS Staff

Most Read