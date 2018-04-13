RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden (Susie Quinn/Black Press Media)

Vancouver Island RCMP warn public about vigilante justice

A Port Alberni man under investigation for child luring was found tied up inside a home this week

A man that RCMP in Port Alberni say is part of an ongoing child luring investigation had to be rescued on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a disturbance call in the 3600 block of Bruce Street during the lunch hour and found the 28-year-old man injured and restrained inside the home.

He was released from the restraints by police, and taken to hospital for medical attention. Police believe the man was being restrained as a result of vigilante actions. They are now investigating those involved for criminal offences, who could be charged with assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.

READ MORE: Attempted child luring reported in Port Alberni

“Police want to stress that at no time should the public take the law into their own hands,” said Cpl. Amelia Hayden Port Alberni RCMP.

“These are serious matters and the police are investigating and taking appropriate steps to address the original complaint filed in March. Vigilante actions like these are not only illegal and put people in danger, but they also have the potential to compromise the original ongoing investigation.”

Police did not release any names in this incident and no charges have been filed at this time in either case of the child luring, or the forcible confinement.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rare dog lost for six months returned to Shawnigan owner
Next story
Dam owners urged to take care ahead of melt, spring weather

Just Posted

Rare dog lost for six months returned to Shawnigan owner

Redbone coonhound stolen from car in Saanich

North Cowichan against pot operations on agricultural land

Letter to be sent to agriculture minister

Rowing club ready for regatta weekend

Maple Bay Rowing Club’s regatta set for Quamichan Lake on Saturday

Piggies beat Alberni to reclaim Cowichan Cup

Cowichan gets high seed in provincial playoffs

Duncan man takes dog licensing issue to the province

Claims city has too much enforcement power

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

Coming up in Cowichan: From Earth Day to plant sales, planning to an open house

Make tough decisions now for, when you can’t Who needs to know?… Continue reading

Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Ranchers facing hay shortages due to 2017 wildfires are not dealing with road restrictions slowing down the delivery of hay along Highway 20

VIDEO: 79-year-old B.C. man fights Parkinson’s with boxing

Bob Browning on sparring with the disease

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo faces weapons possession charge

Bernardo is known for brutally attacking 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French

Dam owners urged to take care ahead of melt, spring weather

Ministry recommends regular monitoring, clearing spillways of blockages, reviewing emergency plans

Vancouver Island RCMP warn public about vigilante justice

A Port Alberni man under investigation for child luring was found tied up inside a home this week

Mount Washington Alpine Resort butting out

Resort to go entirely smoke free as of June 1

Most Read