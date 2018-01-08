Vancouver Island mountie fights off face biter

The man came outside with a glass of wine in-hand, and told the officer he would not be arrested

Charges are being considered after a man tried to bite an RCMP officer’s face and head while being arrested in Greater Victoria.

On Jan. 4th Sooke RCMP responded to numerous calls reporting that a man was standing on the 5200 block of Sooke Road behaving irrationally and blocking traffic.

When the first police officer arrived at the scene, the man became hostile, would not identify himself, and proceeded to run away in to a residence further down the road.

The officer followed the suspect to the home, where the man came outside with a glass of wine in-hand, and told the officer he would not be arrested.

When the officer tried to arrest him, the suspect attacked her.

He attempted to bite the officer’s face and head, but she was able to fight him off until more officers arrived.

Police say the consumption of alcohol and mental health issues are thought to be contributing factors to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 250-642-5422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas
Next story
B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Just Posted

Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association video has gone viral

Video has received more than 500,000 hits worldwide in just a few days

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to visit Valley

Visit a kick off to Canadian tour

Peninsula councillors undecided on re-election as mayors declare early

With the 2018 municipal election slated for October 20, 2018, most of… Continue reading

Column: April referendum may have been overly optimistic

Robert’s column

Column: Refugee hurricanes and climate change

This story originates from the composite voices of young Afghan men

VIDEO: Kerry Park Minor Hockey are ready to chip Christmas trees at Cowichan Bay

The weather outside was frightful but volunteering with friends was still delightful.

Cowichan Coffee Time: Hampers, gingerbread, police and firefighters

• On the evening of Dec. 19 the Duncan Eagles donated a… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: tree chipping to information sessions

Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Chip it Kerry… Continue reading

Vancouver Island mountie fights off face biter

The man came outside with a glass of wine in-hand, and told the officer he would not be arrested

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

RCMP make arrest following standoff in rural Ladysmith

A police standoff in rural Ladysmith came to a peaceful conclusion after… Continue reading

Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in posession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Most Read