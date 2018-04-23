Sebastian Paul Woodroffe. (Facebook)

Vancouver Island man killed in Peru

A Canadian man killed in Peru has been identified by the Peruvian government as a Comox Valley resident.

While Global Affairs Canada has not confirmed the individual, the Peruvian Interior Ministry has identified the individual as Sebastian Paul Woodroffe, a Cumberland resident.

Friends of Woodroffe have posted messages of condolences on social media pages, who grew up on Vancouver Island.

Peru’s national police force discovered Woodroffe’s body in the Ucayali region of the Amazon rainforest. A statement from the Peruvian Interior Ministry says Woodroffe was the main suspect in the death of Olivia Arevalo Lomas, a human rights activist of the regions’ Indigenous Shipibo-Konibo people.

Previous story
Dix says B.C. remains focused on fighting youth overdoses in wake of teen’s death

Just Posted

Check out ‘Kim’s Convenience’ to cash in on family humour

Originally a play and then a TV show, immigrant story features much more in store

Encore! Women’s Choir is celebrating their 10th anniversary with a show April 28

It’s been a great decade and they’re happy to share their music with you

Open houses to talk Motorsport expansion

The Circuit has applied to North Cowichan for rezoning to accommodate the expansion

Robert Barron column: Volunteers desperately needed

Robert’s column

David Suzuki column: Kinder Morgan pipeline controversy proves need to shift course

The accident killed all 32 of the tanker’s crew and left an oil slick bigger than Paris

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Coming up in Cowichan: Earth Day Weekend, plant sale

Every Wednesday morning a group of 18 volunteer gardeners arrives at Cairnsmore Place

Vancouver Island man killed in Peru

A Canadian man killed in Peru has been identified by the Peruvian… Continue reading

Dix says B.C. remains focused on fighting youth overdoses in wake of teen’s death

Elliot Eurchuk’s parents say he died at his Oak Bay home after taking street drugs

Final week for ALR input

Public consultation process closes April 30

‘When everybody leaves: Counselling key to help Humboldt move on after bus crash

Dealing with life after a tragedy can be the worst part following a loss

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms in February

B.C. VIEWS: Eliminating efficiency for farm workers

Don’t worry, NDP says, the B.C. economy’s booming

Most Read