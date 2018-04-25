Three municipalities in Greater Victoria, and three more around the Island have gnawed their way into the top 20

Many cities around the world tend to have problems controlling rodents such as rats, and according to at least one pest control company, Vancouver Island is home to some of the ‘rattiest’ cities in B.C.

Victoria takes the second spot on Orkin’s list of the 20 rattiest cities in the province, behind only Vancouver.

Another five Island communities also made the undesirable list: Duncan, Nanaimo, Sidney, North Saanich and Port Alberni.

Orkin Canada says cities were ranked by the number of rodent (rat and mice) treatments the company performed throughout 2017 in both residential and commercial areas.

READ MORE: B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities

Aside from the concern that these critters carry a number of serious diseases, they can also introduce other parasites such as fleas, lice and ticks into your home. A further risk is the danger posed to any building by these rodents burrowing through walls or gnawing on electrical wiring.

And there’s nothing more unsettling than a rodent sighting having a devastating effect on the property’s reputation.

If you notice a rodent problem in your home or business, there are a few prevention tips to keep in mind –

Close the Gap: Seal any cracks or holes in your foundation with weather-resistant sealant. Install weather stripping around windows and doors, as well as door sweeps

Trim the Trees: Landscaping can be a big-rodent attractant. Keep shrubbery cut back at least one meter from the exterior walls of your home to eliminate any hiding spots for rodents

Cut Off the Water: Eliminate any moisture sources, necessary for pests’ survival, such as clogged gutters or water gathering in trash or recycling bins.



ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter