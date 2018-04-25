Vancouver Island is home to some of the ‘rattiest’ cities in B.C.

Three municipalities in Greater Victoria, and three more around the Island have gnawed their way into the top 20

Many cities around the world tend to have problems controlling rodents such as rats, and according to at least one pest control company, Vancouver Island is home to some of the ‘rattiest’ cities in B.C.

Victoria takes the second spot on Orkin’s list of the 20 rattiest cities in the province, behind only Vancouver.

Another five Island communities also made the undesirable list: Duncan, Nanaimo, Sidney, North Saanich and Port Alberni.

Orkin Canada says cities were ranked by the number of rodent (rat and mice) treatments the company performed throughout 2017 in both residential and commercial areas.

READ MORE: B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities

Aside from the concern that these critters carry a number of serious diseases, they can also introduce other parasites such as fleas, lice and ticks into your home. A further risk is the danger posed to any building by these rodents burrowing through walls or gnawing on electrical wiring.

And there’s nothing more unsettling than a rodent sighting having a devastating effect on the property’s reputation.

If you notice a rodent problem in your home or business, there are a few prevention tips to keep in mind –

  • Close the Gap: Seal any cracks or holes in your foundation with weather-resistant sealant. Install weather stripping around windows and doors, as well as door sweeps
  • Trim the Trees: Landscaping can be a big-rodent attractant. Keep shrubbery cut back at least one meter from the exterior walls of your home to eliminate any hiding spots for rodents
  • Cut Off the Water: Eliminate any moisture sources, necessary for pests’ survival, such as clogged gutters or water gathering in trash or recycling bins.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Just Posted

Lake Flashback: Taxes go up, teachers’ strike over, and 2,4-D in the news

Council does balancing act on taxes, teachers go back to work, and logging outfit goes after stumps

QMS entering the rugby sevens fray

Royals host tournament at Piggie Park on Thursday

Round One goes to Piggies

Cowichan beats United to advance in provincials

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ comes to the big stage in Duncan

With the story we know and the songs we love, it’s sure to be a great time at the theatre for all

More units added to 2 North Cowichan affordable housing projects

Revised plans call for up to 120 units from original 82

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

Take the opportunity for some toad talk in Duncan Thursday

Cowichan Watershed Board is welcomes Elke Wind

Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Don’t forget about women left to sweep up shards of glass ceiling, W7 urges G7

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau champions gender equality at the G7 he is being asked to raise the concerns of marginalized women

Canadian air travel industry fears pilot flight-time limits will go too far

Air carriers urge feds to slow down flight-time limits for sleepy pilots

Sky-high farmland prices ‘ruinous’ for B.C. agriculture: UFV ag professor

Fraser Valley-based Tom Baumann says $80K-per-acre in area threatens food security

B.C. man charged with litany of drug charges in cross-border smuggling operation

William Milton Barnes of Saanich faces multiple charges

Arrests made after pickup collides with two unmarked police cars in Nanaimo

Two men facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing scene in Yellow Point

Most Read