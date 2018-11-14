Vancouver Island home lost to fire, but family and 14 dogs are safe

Firefighters were called to a blaze Wednesday morning at house near Nanaimo Airport

Homeowner Jeff Boomhower and a neighbour survey the damage to his family’s house in Cassidy after a fire Wednesday morning. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

A family in Cassidy is without a home after it was destroyed by fire Wednesday.

The fire broke out about 6:30 a.m. and quickly spread through the single-storey house at located in the 3000 block of Angus Road, near Nanaimo Airport, and was possibly caused by a malfunction in a wood stove that sparked the fire when a woman opened the wood stove.

“She opened the door and the chimney was blocked or something and it blew back,” said Ron Gueulette, Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department chief. “She tried to put it out with an extinguisher, but it didn’t work.”

Firefighters at the scene said the house was fully ablaze when they arrived.

The woman and her daughter escaped uninjured, as did 14 dogs, including nine puppies, that were in the house at the time. Two cats were unaccounted for as of about 10 a.m.

“We managed to save the puppies and the dogs, so it was a good morning that way,” Gueulette said. “We had a little bit of trouble finding the last one, but we finally found her and got her out of there.”

Neighbours turned out to assist the family and take care of the dogs.

Homeowner Jeff Boomhower said the house is insured and the family had accommodations offered to them.

Gueulette said the house would likely be torn down due to the extent of the damage.



