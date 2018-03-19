Vancouver Island gas station owner, wielding bat, chases would-be robber

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who attempted to rob the Super Save Gas station on Wakesiah Avenue on Saturday at about 4 p.m. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for the suspect of an attempted robbery who was allegedly chased off by the business owner wielding a baseball bat.

Police were called Saturday at about 4 p.m. to the Super Save gas station at 450 Wakesiah Ave., when a passerby reported seeing a man being chased by another man who was holding a baseball bat.

When police arrived they were they were met by the owner of the Super Save, who said he chased the armed suspect out of his store after he tried to steal a display case of Zippo lighters.

The owner opted to grab baseball a bat and when suspect saw it he bolted for the door with the gas station owner in pursuit.

“We do not condone the actions taken by the owner as it could have led to him being seriously injured,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release. “The best course of action is to comply and call 911.”

Police are looking for the robbery suspect whose face was covered by a scarf and who was last seen running northbound on Wakesiah Avenue. He is described as about six-feet tall with dark skin and was wearing a dark coat, sunglasses, hat, blue shirt, blue jeans and gloves.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.