More than a dozen kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders surround a spot where T073B had recently surfaced, hoping to catch an up-close glimpse of the transient orca that has been lingering in the water between Royston and Comox this past week. Photo by Tanja Kerr

Vancouver Island boaters continue to encroach upon orca

Boaters, kayakers, paddlers are reminded to stay at least 200 metres away from marine mammals

  • Jul. 29, 2018 3:30 p.m.
  • News

While the orca T073B continues to swim in the Comox Marina, boaters are being reminded to stay at least 200 metres from the whale.

According to Peter Hamilton, Lifeforce founding director, boaters have continued to get too close to the orca since it arrived on Monday.

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans were out on the water on Saturday to monitor the whale, but Hamilton said this visit may have prompted other boaters to get too close.

“Lifeforce met with DFO on the water [on Saturday] to brief them about both our monitoring of the lone orca behaviour and Lifewatch Boater Education Program,” said Hamilton. “We also had to talk to many boaters about why the research boat was close so they would not copy, as at least one boater did.”

This law is not only for the safety of the orca, but for the boaters’ safety as well. Hamilton said he saw two kayakers nearly get hit by the agitated orca.

He added that being a responsible boater includes knowing about and putting in practice the laws around marine mammals.

Calls to DFO have not yet been returned. Story will be updated as more information becomes available.


jolene.rudisuela@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada to join Mexico, Japan, South Korea, EU to talk auto tariffs

Just Posted

Chemainus youth honoured for work with War Amps

Darevin Curnow, 8, lost foot in lawnmower accident

Alistair MacGregor column: Wild Pacific salmon must be protected from open-net fish farms

These iconic species are at risk from open-net fish farms along our coast.

Trump an increasing danger

The truth of any issue to Trump is whatever works to his best advantage

Andrea Rondeau column: Summertime means air conditioning wars

Mostly I just hate having to feel like I need a parka in July when someone cranks the AC up at work.

Sarah Simpson column: The heartwarming tale of Thai and Wal-Mart Joe

“He has super bad anxiety and he was not super excited about the changes to Wal-Mart.”

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Hospice Cycle of Life tour hits Cowichan’s roads this weekend

It’ll be a great ride, a great way to raise money for eight hospices on Vancouver Island July 28-29

Cowichan Coffee Time: Men show they care, CGC hands out awards

• 100 Men Who Care in Cowichan are making a big impact… Continue reading

Vancouver Island boaters continue to encroach upon orca

Boaters, kayakers, paddlers are reminded to stay at least 200 metres away from marine mammals

B.C. firefighters repeatedly impeded by recreational boaters on Okanagan Lake

The public has continually been urged to stay away from wildfires

Canada to join Mexico, Japan, South Korea, EU to talk auto tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose auto tariffs on Canada

Public visitation held for young woman killed in Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon was one of two killed when a gunman opened fire in Toronto

Remains found near Tofino identified as missing fisherman

“He lived who we were as Tla-o-qui-aht people.”

Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt

It was not clear what caused the derailment

Most Read