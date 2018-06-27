Valuable wood carving stolen from prominent Cowichan Valley carver

This five-foot high wood carving, called Wood Spirit, was stolen from a property on Drinkwater Road on June 21. (Submitted photo)

Tyler Cochrane is frustrated with all the thefts from his property on Drinkwater Road.

Cochrane, a professional chainsaw woodcarver who owns Tyler Cochrane Chainsaw Carvings, said a large carving, called Wood Spirit, was stolen from his yard between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on June 21 while he was gone for coffee.

He said he could see drag marks in the ground from where Wood Spirit, which weighs about 300 pounds and is five feet high, was taken.

Cochrane figures it had to have taken at least two people with a truck to steal the carving.

“Wood Spirit was already sold for $1,000,” he said.

“There were some larger carvings in the yard at the same time, but I guess they took Wood Spirit because it was smaller. I think they were watching my property waiting for me to leave to do this.”

Cochrane and his carvings were also in the news in 2016 when someone stole a valuable carved horse head and four small bear carvings from his yard.

The horse head carving was eventually returned anonymously, but the four bear carvings were never recovered.

Cochrane said this is the fifth time in the last four months that he has had carvings, tools and other material stolen from his property.

He said thieves cut the locks of his heavy cargo trailer door and made off with $3,000 worth of chainsaws and other material.

“Thieves keep stealing gas cans from here as well,” Cochrane said.

“The police keep telling me to make sure everything is locked up, but they have already cut through some very heavy duty locks to get at my chainsaws. It’s very frustrating.”

Police couldn’t be reached for comment.



