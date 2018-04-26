UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

The man killed in Thursday’s homicide outside the Parq Casino in Vancouver has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Thomas Schiller.

Schiller approached casino staff and asked for medical assistance around 1:30 a.m., police said. He was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.

Investigators believe he’d likely been in some kind of altercation at Coopers’ Park, not far from the Cambie Street Bridge.

“Although this incident occurred very early Thursday morning, it’s not uncommon for people to be walking at all hours in this area,” says VPD Const.e Jason Doucette.

“It’s important that anyone, including people in their homes, who may have heard or seen a disturbance in the area around the time of the assault to call our detectives. The smallest piece of information could help solve this.”

No arrests have been made and investigators are still trying to determine what led to the victim’s death.

Anyone who may have been near Cooper’s Park, including along the sea wall, between midnight and 2 a.m. Thursday morning is asked to contact the VPD at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

It is the city’s eighth homicide of 2018.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.
Next story
Two Lake Cowichan ballfields take on famous names, one to go to public input

Just Posted

JB Bulldogs continue strong start

Cowichan junior bantams won’t take winning for granted; peewees fall to Westshore

Thieves steal late husband’s licence plate

I sincerely hope no other veterans are dishonoured in this selfish way.”

Choose from hundreds of rhododendrons in bloom

In the Lake Cowichan area you should also consider hardiness of your plant

T-Birds give Shawnigan a battle in girls rugby

Valley rivals meet again at Shawnigan Friday at 4 p.m.

‘Forests Forever’ project at Forest Discovery Centre gets $400K boost

Announced last fall, the ‘Forests Forever’ project is gathering steam as donations come in

Cowichan Bay celebrates the B’Earth’Day of the Cowichan Estuary Centre

It’s been six years since the Cowichan Estuary Nature Centre opened: now it’s time for a party

Coming up in Cowichan: In Bloom festival; charity drive; Coffee with a Cop

In Bloom Wildflower Festival on this Saturday On Saturday, April 28 the… Continue reading

UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

Dog dies in crash with motorcycle in Comox Valley

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after incident on Headquarters Road, near Courtenay

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Most Read