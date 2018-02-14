UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

UPDATE: In a statement, the JUNOs have confirmed that Hedley will not be performing, as had been planned, at the 2018 awards.

Canadian rockers Hedley say recent allegations of sexual misconduct are “unsubstantiated.”

The band has posted a message on Facebook to address claims of sexual misconduct involving young fans that emerged on Twitter in recent days.

The Vancouver band’s statement says “there was a time, in the past” when they engaged in “a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock ‘n’ roll cliches.”

However, the group says “there was always a line that we would never cross.”

The group, fronted by Jacob Hoggard and including Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison, is up for three awards at this year’s Junos and are scheduled to perform.

The statement says the band, which is currently on tour in Canada, “will be evaluating some of our next steps.”

“We appreciate the bravery of those who have come forward with their own stories, and we realize that all of us, as individuals and as a society, can and must do better when it comes to this issue,” reads the statement.

“However, if we are to have a meaningful, open and honest discussion, we all have to accept and respect that there are at least two sides to every story. The recent allegations against us posted on social media are simply unsubstantiated and have not been validated. We would hope that people will bear-in-mind the context in which these unsupported accusations have been made before passing judgment on us as individuals or as a band.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light
Next story
Business notes: Duncan’s Pots & Paraphernalia big winner in recent awards

Just Posted

Lake Cowichan to host BC Summer Games opening ceremonies

There will be 3,700 participants coming to the region, 2,800 athletes.

VIDEO: Sweetheart Dance packs the Lake Cowichan 50+ Centre

Seniors team up with Cowichan Women Against Violence for a Valentine’s Day fundraising dance

Editorial: Waste not, want not; redistributing food good for everyone

We waste more than $31 billion worth of food in Canada every year.

Hockey gods aren’t making it easy for Capitals

Cowichan club battles injuries as playoff hopes fade

Coastal Community grant helps build “A Hat for the Hub” at Cowichan Station

“The upper floor has been closed to the public since 2007”

The Marine Detective’s photos show stunning undersea world off Campbell River/Quadra Island

On Jackie Hildering, The Marine Detective’s Facebook page , there’s a poster… Continue reading

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Canucks sign GM Jim Benning to multi-year extension

In letter, president Trevor Linden says goal is to ‘build a young, fast, exciting Canucks team’

WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light

Plane landed without incident in Prince George.

Interior businesses took $31 million economic hit from wildfires: report

Many businesses unaware of, or not accessing, available aid programs

Ladysmith Newfie wins Best in Breed at Westminster Dog Show 2018

The Amazing Miss Andie made her debut at the New York City competition in 2017

Statistics Canada sifting through sewage to gauge pot consumption

Agency says sales data tacks legal marijuana but this will track illicit sales too

Vancouver Canucks help raise awareness with puppy cuddles

BC SPCA holds pop-up event in support of National Cupcake day

BCHL Today: Penticton Vees getting healthy and Powell River goalies come up big

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read