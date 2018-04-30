The aftermath of the house damaged by fire on Escarpment Way. (Photo by Don Bodger)

UPDATE: Personal items saved by fast-acting firefighters in Crofton blaze

Extra manpower tasked with shuttling water to the Escarpment Way site outside Crofton

Fast action by firefighters helped save a considerable portion of a house engulfed in flames on Escarpment Way outside Crofton Saturday evening, preserving valuable memorabilia for the homeowner.

Crofton fire chief Matt Ludvigson said the call came in shortly after 5:30 p.m. and an immediate request was made for support from Chemainus and Maple Bay departments.

“We then called for Duncan to send a water tender to assist us with maintaining our water supply,” he noted.

Water ran out for less than two minutes, Ludvigson indicated, but it had nothing to do with the water main extension work that is going on.

He noted it took five water tenders running continuously for close to four hours to supply enough water.

The rancher-style house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

“From initial findings it looks like the fire started in the basement and quickly moved to the main floor and out the front window and got into the attic,” noted Ludvigson.

It was determined after about 30 minutes the floor was becoming unstable, he added, and all the interior working crews were pulled out to try and attack it from the outside.

The house sustained major damage in the fire, but Ludvigson was pleased that quite a bit of the family’s personal items were saved. No one was injured and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Ludvigson noted congestion on the road was a issue during the early stages.

“We understand that people want to see what is going on, but need to give us the room to move trucks,” he pointed out.

 

A house fire on Escarpment Way has firefighters from multiple departments working together to shuttle in water. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Previous story
Body of 26-year-old Irish man found in B.C. lake
Next story
RCMP offer to airlift people trapped by flooding in Cariboo

Just Posted

UPDATE: Personal items saved by fast-acting firefighters in Crofton blaze

Extra manpower tasked with shuttling water to the Escarpment Way site outside Crofton

Hagen returns to Morning Musicale for sensusal season ending concert

It’s a ‘Celebration of Birdsong’ as Sarah Hagen comes back to Duncan

Opioid problem has no quick fix

Reader comments highlight complex crisis

Join long history of helpers with South Cowichan Auxiliary

The group is always looking for new volunteers.

Alistair MacGregor column: Housing is a human right; time to act like it

In a country as prosperous as ours, people should not be struggling to find affordable housing.

‘Citizen’ special section on amalgamation coming Friday

Head to our Facebook page to suggest a name for the merged municipality and you can win tickets

Cirque du Soleil coming to Vancouver Island

The show ‘Corteo’ will be coming to Victoria’s Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

Bitumen no worse than other crude, Ottawa says

B.C. call for oil risk feedback draws blast from Transport Canada

RCMP officer accused in B.C. shooting death elects jury trial

Case of RCMP Constable Jason Tait has first hearing in 2015 shooting death of Waylon Jesse Edey.

Officials warn B.C. flooding may be worse due to 2017 wildfires

Flood warnings have already been posted by the Cariboo Regional District

Amazon to expand Vancouver tech hub

Company has announced it will build a new office tower at old post office site

Body of 26-year-old Irish man found in B.C. lake

David Gavin, 26, went missing last summer after stopping at Kinbasket Lake en-route to Calgary

RCMP offer to airlift people trapped by flooding in Cariboo

Local state of emergency declared for Nazko Valley

Coming up in Cowichan: In Bloom festival; charity drive; Coffee with a Cop

In Bloom Wildflower Festival on this Saturday On Saturday, April 28 the… Continue reading

Most Read